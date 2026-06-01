NBS Bank NDL 2025 Golden Boot winner Raheem Mtondera announces his debut appearance in top flight with a brace

* In LUANAR Mitundu’s 3-0 win over seasoned elite league side Civil Service United to move from relegation zone’s 14th place to 10th

* Pushing Civil Service United to 11th place from 8th while sharing 7 points each separated by goal difference

* As Mighty Wanderers’ 13 goals scored have pushed them from 3rd to top of the log table sharing 13 points with Silver Strikers on 2nd place with 10 goals scored and Blue Eagles on 3rd with 8

By Duncan Mlanjira

Raheem Mtondera, who won the Golden Boot award in the inaugural NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) 2025 — whose unassailable 25 goals helped Mitundu Baptist to clinch the runners-up title and a place in the FDH Bank Premiership — has announced his debut appearance in top flight with a brace.

He scored in the 68th and 90+3’ when his side, that rebranded to LUANAR Mitundu, beat seasoned elite league side Civil Service United 3-0 on Saturday at Dedza Stadium, whose first goal was scored by Moses Nyirenda in the 41st.

The marksman, who collected several NBS Bank NDL Man of the Match awards, also went home with the same accolade following his overall performance in the win at Dedza Stadium, that moved them from relegation zone’s 14th place to 10th.

They have pushed Civil Service United to 11th place from 8th while sharing 7 points each separated, by goal difference in which Mitundu have scored five and conceded 6 — while Civil have four and conceded 7.

Both have each won two games from six played, drew once and lost three.

Red Lions — who were crowned as NBS Bank NDL 2025 champions to return to the elite league they got demoted from some three seasons ago, have picked their first loss of the FDH Bank Premiership when they lost 0-1 to Karonga United away at Karonga Stadium.

They have moved from 5th place to 7th with their 9 points earned from two wins and three draws, with Karonga moving from 12th to 8th after amassing 8 points.

Following two high scoring wins — 4-0 against Chitipa United on Sunday at Chitipa Stadium and Karonga United (4-1) the previous Wednesday at Mpira Stadium to amass 13 goals against four — 2025 league champions, Mighty Wanderers have pushed themselves to the summit of the FDH Bank Premiership 2026 log table.

They are sharing 13 points with Silver Strikers on 2nd place with 10 goals scored and Blue Eagles on 3rd with 8 goals, while Masters FC — who were on top, have been pushed to 4th following their 0-2 loss to resurrected Ekhaya FC.

Five of the Nomads’ 13 goals are from Lameck Mithi, who claimed the season’s second hat-trick in the 4-1 over Karonga United. Mithi first scored in the team’s first match when they beat Creck Sporting Club, then the hat-trick before scoring the third goal against Chitipa yesterday.

However, he picked up a calf knock injury and is expected to undergo an extensive medical assessment but the initial assessment indicated that the situation is not that critical, as said by head coach, Bob Mpinganjira.

The coach told Wanderers Media that he was extremely happy to collect maximum points, which is not an easy feat to achieve on the road: “More so, I am happy that we are now able to score more goals in a single match.”

From six games played, the Nomads have won four (2-1 v Creck; 2-0 LUANAR Mitundu; 4-1 v Karonga; and 4-0 on Sunday), drew 0-0 with Silver Strikers and lost 1-2 to Nyasa Big Bullets in the second match of the season.

Isaac Kaliati put the team into the lead with just six minutes into the game when he headed into the net a cross from Stanley Sanudi cross and were gifted the second goal when Chitipa’s Blessings Joseph’s back pass to his goalkeeper couldn’t be stopped.

The Nomads’ leading scorer, Lameck Mithi then pulled the third following an assist from Gaddie Chirwa and substitute Muhammad Sulumba, who replaced Mithi, made it 4-0 in the 82nd minute, tapping in a cross from Sanudi.

Silver Strikers, who have also drawn once and lost once, claimed their 4th win on Saturday at Silver Stadium when they beat MAFCO through a lone goal scored by Ernest Petro in the 50th minute.

Blue Eagles also have recorded one draw and one loss, and on Saturday, their fourth win was against Creck Sporting through a brace from Tonic Viyuyi (14’, 90+4’) to condemn Creck still at the rock bottom with 2 points from two draws, and losing four — though not from high margins as they have conceded nine goals while scoring three.

From three wins, two draws and one loss Ekhaya FC, are 5th from 7th after beating Masters 2-0 at Mpira Stadium through a brace from Allen Chihana in the 19th and 55th.

Nyasa Big Bullets, who finished the 2025 season as runners-up, have stayed put on 6th place after digging deep to salvage a 1-1 draw with Moyale at Mwanza Stadium, after equalising in the 90+5 through George Chaomba — having being a goal down from Lucky Mkandawire’s 56th minute goal.

Dedza Dynamos have moved from 16th place to 15th following their 1-0 win over Kamuzu Barracks through Chifuniro Mpinganjira’s 62nd minute goal at Dedza Stadium. The two teams share 4 points each but the military side have been moved from 13th to 14th.