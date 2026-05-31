MEC’s Election Management Device nominated for ICTAM ‘Digital Public Service Award’

* Along with MRA’s Msonkho Online & Electronic Invoicing System (EIS) portals; PPDA’s Malawi National Electronic Procurement System; Dept. of Registrar General’s Malawi Business Registration System

* As well as NRB’s National Registration & Identification System and Bomalathu, the National Data Exchange Platform

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Election Management Device (EMD), the electronic VIU 300 tablet that powers the electoral management system of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), has been nominated for ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) ‘Digital Public Service Award’.

To be unveiled at ICTAM’s the 2026 International ICT Expo Corporate Awards Gala to be held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on June 4-5, EMD has been nominated alongside Msonkho Online & Electronic Invoicing System (EIS) portals for Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA); Public Procurement & Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA’s)Malawi National Electronic Procurement System; and the Department of the Registrar General’s Malawi Business Registration System (MBRS).

As well as National Registration Bureau (NRB’s) National Registration & Identification System and Bomalathu, the National Data Exchange Platform — the PPPC/Digital Malawi Programme.

The EMD is being recognised transforming the administration of elections in Malawi, through which MEC has successfully conducted voter registration; voter transfers; voter inspection; candidate nominations and results management for the 2025 General Elections.

It has enhanced efficiency, accuracy, security, and transparency in the management of electoral processes, supporting the successful delivery of various electoral events across the country.

MRA’s EIS offers numerous advantages as it is cost-effective, web-based and eliminates the need for expensive hardware. It also provides businesses with enhanced capabilities, including real-time monitoring of transactions and better stock management.

The EIS has also been nominated for ‘Innovation Tech Solution of the Year’ alongside Simao Cash for First Capital Bank (FMB); NICO Life’s Tilitonse Funeral Cover; TNM VoLTE; and NRB’s Data Exchange.

ICTAM is an umbrella body of all ICT professionals in Malawi, whose mission is to offer ICT leadership by catalysing policy changes and by supporting related developments aimed at enabling the country’s citizenry to participate effectively in the modern technology-based global economy.

The association is dedicated to driving digital transformation, shaping national tech policies, and expanding Malawi’s presence within the global digital economy, whose core objectives include unifying IT experts, developers, and institutions into a shared professional community.

It also offers policy advocacy by collaborating with the government to enact progressive technology regulations and digital transformation strategies and actively spearheading targeted initiatives, such as the Women in ICT campaign, to bring more diverse talent into tech.

It also fosters innovation by tracking local talent and transforming early-stage tech ideas into functional business solutions — one of its core activities and major events include the International ICT Expo, which serves as the signature event for the country’s tech industry.

The International ICT Expo features tech leadership masterclasses, innovation showcases, and the corporate excellence awards — whose guest of honour is Minister of Information & Technology, Shadric Namalomba while guest speakers include Ministers Joseph Mwanamveka (Finance, Economic Planning & Development) and Simon Itaye (Industrialisation, Business, Trade & Tourism).

Others are FDH Financial Holdings Limited CEO, William Mpinganjira; SPARC Systems founder & CEO, Wisely Phiri); Malawi Communications Authority (MACRA) Director General, Mayamiko Nkoloma; Brenda Chingota Muyaya; Tadala Peggy Chimkwezule; and Alinafe Kalombo.

Other awards include the ‘Internet Connectivity Award’, whose nominees are Fibre-to-Home Internet service for Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM’s) Optic Fibre Communications department; Airtel 5G; TNM 5G; inq. Digital, Utande Internet Services Malawi, Converged Technology Networks; and Fast Networks Africa.

ESCOM Optic Fibre Communications department’s Director, Stella Senti has also been nominated for ‘Women-Led (Women in Tech) ICT Firm of the Year’ — alongside Optimus founder and CEO, Phyllis Manguluti; Purple Innovation’s Patricia Mtungila; and Space AI’s Tapiwa Kandiado.

Nominees for ‘ICT Firm of the Year’ award are SPARC Systems Ltd; NICO Technologies; Paychangu; EasyBooks Solutions; Angle Dimensions (OneKhusa); and Ctech Systems Ltd.

‘Digital Banking Award’ nominees are Standard Bank; National Bank; NBS Bank; FCB; Centenary Bank; and FDH Bank — while MACRA’s Malawi Computer Emergency Response Team joins District30 Africa and TurtleTech Malawi for the ‘Cybersecurity Excellence Award’.