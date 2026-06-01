Ndirande Stars take lead of NBS Bank NDL for the first time since inaugural 2025 season

* Share 7 points each with two other teams, Songwe Border on 2nd place and Embangweni on 3rd after Matchweek 3

* Just one point separates the top four teams after the three rounds of action as on 4th place are Exteme FC with 6 points while on 5th are FOMO FC with 5 points

By Duncan Mlanjira

After Matchweek 3, Ndirande Stars lead the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) log table for the first time since inaugural 2025 season.

They lead on goal difference as they share 7 points each with Songwe Border United, who have placed themselves on 2nd place, and Embangweni on 3rd.

Just one point separates the top four teams after the three rounds of action as on 4th place are Exteme FC with 6 points while on 5th are FOMO FC with 5 points.

Two teams haven’t earned a single point so far; Namitete Zitha on 11th and Changalume Barracks while Chilobwe United (9th) and Bangwe All Stars (10th) each have one point lying in the relegation zone.

Namitete Zitha and Chilobwe United did not play in Matchweek 3, which was scheduled for Sunday at Owen Malijani Stadium in Mchinji following the passing of Chilobwe’s technical director, Rodgers Yasin — thus a minute silence was observed in honour of the veteran coach ahead of this weekend’s matches.

Played at Zomba Stadium on Saturday, Ndirande Stars beat hosts Changalume Barracks 4-2, the first coming after 29 minutes through Macray Chiwaya following an assist from Coranzo Zonda before Moses Gunde made it 2-0 in the 48th after an assist from Khaleed Ali.

Changalume claimed one back two minutes later when Emmanuel Sikelo shot that ricocheted off the cross bar was pounced into the net by Precious Maganga.

Ina quick turn of events, Changalume four the equaliser three minutes later when Blessings Harawa headed in a splendid corner from Blessings Malemia in the 53rd — but four minutes later Ndirande restored the lead through Corlazo Zonda and made it 4-2 in the 75th when substitute Kondwani Kucheza finished a well worked and sweeping move that ended with Mwayi Simkonda who also came off the bench, who squared the ball inside for Kucheza.

For Songwe Border to claim the log table’s 2nd spot, they beat Bangwe All Stars on Saturday in which the Bangwe had an upper hand in a closely contested opening minutes until the visitors took the lead in the 29th through Upile Kapunja following an assist from Gift Kabota.

Just a minute before half time break, Emmanuel Munthali equalised for Songwe and claimed the eventual winning goal in the 61′ through Dickson Mwangonde, assisted by Tendai Phiri.

Embangweni United amassed the 7 points after drawing 0-0 with Mzuzu City Hammers at Rumphi Stadium while Extreme FC, who have been displaced from the summit they claimed a week ago, lost 1-2 to Ntaja United.

Ntaja took the lead in the 18th minute through Hussein Sanudi following an assist Kingsley Charles and made it 2-0 in the 59th Adam Ali before Extreme pulled one back in the 90th from Chifundo Ngonjera.

At Mulanje Park, hosts FOMO took 5th place from 7th after beating Mighty Tigers 1-0 through Divason Daud’s 39th minute goal for the Tigers to move from 3rd place to 6th.