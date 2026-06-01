NBS Bank launched ‘Kwakoma ndi ku NBS Bank’ customer reward promotion whose grand prize in December is an electric vehicle pick-up truck



* The campaign designed to encourage a stronger savings culture among Malawians while rewarding customers for building positive financial habits

* Every day, we serve customers who are working hard to build better lives for themselves and their families—Chief Operating Officer, Shadrick Chikusilo

By Duncan Mlanjira

On top of national monthly cash rewards and branch-level grand prizes, a lucky NBS Bank customer will drive away an electric vehicle pick-up truck as a national grand prize in December through the bank’s seven-month customer reward promotion.

The campaign, which is designed to encourage a stronger savings culture among Malawians while rewarding the customers for building positive financial habits, was officially launched today, June one — dubbed; ‘Save, Transact and Win Kwakoma ndi ku NBS Bank’.

To run up to December 22, 2026, NBS Bank Plc Chief Operating Officer, Shadrick Chikusilo, unveiled that the promotion will reward customers who save consistently and actively transact with NBS Bank, giving them the opportunity to win a range of exciting prizes.

To qualify, customers are required to save a minimum of K250,000 every month into their NBS Bank account and maintain active account usage through transactions across the bank’s channels and platforms.

And throughout the promotion period, qualifying customers will automatically be entered into monthly draws and stand a chance to win a variety of rewards.

Chikusilo emphasised that the promotion is more than winning prizes — “it is about helping customers build a stronger financial future”, adding: “Every day, we serve customers who are working hard to build better lives for themselves and their families.

“We see farmers preparing for the next planting season, entrepreneurs investing in growing businesses, parents saving for their children’s education, and families planning for the future.

“These aspirations inspire us and are at the heart of this campaign,” he said, while noting that — “while saving is one of the most important foundations of financial security — many people often struggle to maintain the discipline required to save consistently”.

“The promotion has, therefore, been developed as a practical and rewarding way to encourage customers to make saving a regular habit.

“Financial success is not determined solely by how much we earn — it is determined by how consistently we save, how wisely we plan, and how intentionally we prepare for the future.

“Through this promotion, we are rewarding customers who take those important steps toward financial independence.”

Every month, customers across participating NBS Bank branches will stand a chance to win K1 million, whose grand cash prize is K5 million — with consolation prizes that include JBL Bluetooth speakers, branded cloths, solar lamps, and other exciting rewards.

The Bank further highlights that the campaign complements its ‘Family Banking’ proposition, which recognises that “financial decisions are often made within the context of families and shared goals”.

“At NBS Bank, we understand that behind every account is a family, behind every deposit is a goal, and behind every transaction is a dream,” Chikusilo said.

“Whether it is saving for education, building a home, growing a business, or preparing for retirement, financial progress is often a family journey. This promotion is designed to support and reward that journey.”

The bank maintains that the promotion also aligns with its broader strategic objectives under its 10X Strategy, “which seeks to deepen customer relationships, accelerate digital adoption, and expand access to formal financial services across Malawi”.

“By encouraging customers to save regularly and actively use banking services, NBS Bank believes the campaign will contribute to increased financial inclusion, improved financial resilience, and stronger participation in the formal banking sector.

“The Bank has since called upon both existing and prospective customers to take advantage of the promotion by opening and funding accounts, embracing digital banking solutions, and developing consistent savings habits.

“While the prizes are exciting, the greatest reward is building a secure financial future. We encourage customers across the country to join the promotion, save consistently, transact regularly, and take advantage of the many opportunities available through NBS Bank.”