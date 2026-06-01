Government negotiating a partnership agreement with National Bank of Malawi to operate shipping services on Lake Malawi

* A holistic approach has been adopted to ensure that all ports and vessels are modernised while at the same time promoting effective administrative structures that foster growth of water transport.

* Government intends to resuscitate the Malawi Lake Services Limited as a primary administrative authority to lead the efforts and establishing Rail and Marine Regulatory Authority of Malawi to strengthen the oversight and regulation of rail and marine sub-sectors

By Denis Mzembe, contributor

In its efforts to revitalise the country’s transport sector after decades of neglect, the government is in negotiations with National Bank of Malawi to enter into a partnership agreement to operate shipping services on Lake Malawi — along with upgrading, rehabilitation and construction of roads, rail, and air transport systems — to help contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

In an exclusive interview, Secretary for Transport & Public Works, Bright Kumwembe says “once both sides reach a consensus on the agreement’s framework, official communication will be made outlining the partnership’s scope and operational plans” adding that he was optimistic of a positive outcome from the negotiations.

He highlighted that government has adopted a holistic approach to ensure that all ports and vessels are modernised while at the same time promoting effective administrative structures that foster growth of water transport.

He says government would like to resuscitate the Malawi Lake Services Limited as a primary administrative authority to lead the efforts: “Additionally, the Ministry is progressing with the establishment of Rail and Marine Regulatory Authority of Malawi to strengthen the oversight and regulation of rail and marine sub-sectors.”

On the dilapidated state of the country’s major road network, Kumwembe took cognizance that some sections of the country’s roads were experiencing significant deterioration warranting restoration of their functionality.

“In particular, the M1 Corridor between Lilongwe and Blantyre has developed potholes, pavement distress and compromised drainage,” he says, adding that in view of this, the Ministry has initiated comprehensive maintenance and rehabilitation programmes through the Roads Authority financed by ring-fenced resources including the fuel levy and tollgate collections.

He says this is aimed at restoring the functionality, safety and resilience of the country’s road network while ensuring more sustainable assets management.

He singled out upgrades of Rumphi-Nyika Road in the Northern Region, improved capacity of Kaunda-Chendawaka Road in the Capital Lilongwe, rehabilitation of the Lakeshore Road and Liwonde-Msipe Road in the Southern Region.

Additionally, Kumwembe says government would also like to rehabilitate the M1 Road from Kamuzu International Airport turn-off to Mzimba turn-off and Kacheche- Chiweta with funding from European Investment Bank and European Union.

He observes that climate-related shocks have increasingly disrupted trade connectivity and socio-economic activities largely due to what he says, the recurrence of tropical cyclones through Ana, Idai and Freddy.

“In response, the sector has adopted a proactive approach to mitigate and prevent climate related impacts while racing the building back better principles to ensure more resilient and sustainable infrastructure development,” he says.

Kumwembe further highlighted that to ensure successful implementation of the project, the Ministry intends to, among other things, ensure inclusion of climate resilient issues in sector strategic documents; develop guidelines for road sector to ensure its resilience to climate change; set up a research unit at Roads Authority; and review and update manuals for designing roads.

On air transport, Kumwembe says government is rehabilitating Mzuzu Airport to restore air services in the Northern Region adding that government has engaged a consultant to conduct feasibility studies and preliminary design for a new airport in the northern city.

To be funded by BADEA and OPEC, Kumwembe says the airport will be constructed at either Euthini or Lusangazi depending on the outcome of the feasibility studies.

He further disclosed that government also intends to conduct feasibility studies in the resort district of Mangochi to assess the viability and determine a suitable location of an airport.

Kumwembe says Malawi continues its partnership with Ethiopian Airlines for long-term sustainability and also plans to expand the fleet and introduce new routes to position Malawi as a regional aviation hub.

He discloses that resource mobilisation for the implementation of TAZARA railway project connecting northern Malawi was on course, adding that it is expected that procurement of feasibility studies will be completed within the current financial year, saying the Africa Development Bank was willing to support it with funds.

One of the challenges facing the transport sector is the continued deterioration of transport infrastructure at a time demand for the same was increasing — and Kumwembe says: “This mismatch places significant pressure on the existing systems and constrains the Ministry’s ability to deliver efficient, reliable and sustainable public services.”

He further observes that the challenge was compounded by limited public finance for investment, limited public sector participation, critical human resource inadequacies, effects of climate change and vandalism of transport infrastructure.

He, however, “reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Malawi’s transport sector into modern, integrated and resilient system that supports economic growth and improves the livelihoods of people”.

“The Ministry is closely working with different stakeholders, cooperating partners and the private sector to help meet the aspirations of the nation on transport to help drive Malawi’s development agenda forward.”

A fortnight ago, the Ministry held high-level discussions with Standard Bank Plc aimed at exploring financing opportunities for major infrastructure projects in Malawi, focusing on roads, railways, airports, and marine transport.

The meeting explored innovative financing models, including Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), revenue-backed financing, and long-term infrastructure investment frameworks to support Malawi’s transport modernization agenda and regional trade connectivity.

Kumwembe, emphasised the need for strategic investment in transport systems to unlock economic growth, tourism, and trade: “Improved transport infrastructure is critical to boosting tourism, supporting mining activities, and enhancing regional connectivity. We also need to invest in modern vessels and efficient transport systems that will strengthen Malawi’s economy,” Kumwembe is quoted as saying by the Ministry’s Media.

Standard Bank highlighted its experience in financing large-scale infrastructure projects across Africa and expressed readiness to work with Government in developing sustainable and bankable transport projects.

Both parties agreed to continue technical engagements to refine financing models and implementation frameworks for priority projects.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express