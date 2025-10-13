Malawian crocodile hunter Ian Bartlett writes book chronicling experiences in dealing with problem animals that threaten people’s livelihoods

* ‘Memoirs of a Real Crocodile Hunter’ blend adrenaline, humour, and raw survival — capturing the untamed spirit of the wild

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian wild game hunter, Ian Bartlett, has written a book entitled; ‘Memoirs of a Real Crocodile Hunter’, in which he chronicles his experiences he has in dealing with problem animals that threaten people’s livelihoods.

In an interview, Bartlet, who had been posting his crocodile hunting on his Facebook account, decided to put his experiences in the wild in book form having worked closely with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife for over 10 years to help rural communities deal with problem animals — from crocodiles and hyenas to buffaloes that threatened lives and livelihoods.

Now based in the United Kingdom, the seasoned professional crocodile hunter, adventurer, and storyteller with a lifetime of experience in the African wilderness, says he developed a deep connection with nature and hunting from an early age.

“Over the years, I have honed my skills tracking dangerous game, from the cunning crocodiles of the Shire River to the formidable buffalo lurking in the bush,” he says. “My stories blend adrenaline, humour, and raw survival, capturing the untamed spirit of the wild.

He emphasises that his adventures in ‘Memoirs of a Real Crocodile Hunter’ are “filled with thrilling encounters, hard-earned wisdom, and the untold realities of life as a hunter in Africa”.

“I responded whenever National Parks called for help,” Bartlett recalls. “Sometimes it was a man-eating crocodile in the Shire River, sometimes hyenas attacking livestock, or buffaloes that had become aggressive — it was dangerous work, but it had to be done.”

When the hunter became the hunted; a decade of problem animal control

He recalls one incident in his the stories when one of a morning, he nearly lost his life to a crocodile along the Shire River whilst on duty assigned by Department of National Parks.

He has also worked alongside local community members to track the problematic crocodiles along the Lower Shire and other regions, tracking the removing problem animals that had attacked people or livestock.

“Hyenas were particularly challenging because they operated at night and learned quickly to avoid traps” he explains. “Buffaloes were powerful and unpredictable, capable of charging without warning. And crocodiles, silent and patient, often struck where villagers fetched water or washed clothes.

“You learn to read the bush. It’s not just about shooting — it’s about knowing when to act and when to stay back. Respect is key — for the people and for the animals.”

Telling Malawi’s story for the world

After years in the field, Bartlett said he decided to record his experiences through ‘Memoirs of a Real Crocodile Hunter’, which captures the challenges, the teamwork, and the quiet courage of the Malawian communities who live side by side with dangerous wildlife.

He says the book is now available internationally through Amazon, Waterstones, Blackwell’s, and ThriftBooks, which “has been well-received in the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

“Readers abroad have praised it for its honesty, vivid storytelling and insight into Malawi’s wildlife and culture. I’m humbled by how many people abroad are interested in Malawi’s story.

“The book is not just about me — it’s about the courage of our people and the beauty of our country,” says Bartlett, while encouraging a culture of storytelling on Malawian culture and experiences to market the country’s tourism industry.

He hopes his work will encourage more Malawians to write about their own experiences, saying: “Our stories are valuable. When Malawians write about Malawi, the world listens differently. We need to keep telling our own stories, in our own voices.”

A life of service and gratitude

Looking back, Bartlett describes his years in the field as a time of purpose and learning, saying: “Working with the Department of National Parks taught me discipline and respect. Every operation was about protecting lives and helping people live safely alongside nature. I’ll always be grateful for that opportunity.”

Today, through his writing, Bartlett continues that service — bringing Malawi’s story to a global audience and reminding readers everywhere that the Warm Heart of Africa beats strongest in its people.

To discover more on his book, interested enthusiasts of nature and storytelling are encouraged to visit his website: www.therealcrocodilehunter.com to “step into the untamed world of Africa’s rivers and marshes [and] to discover true stories of survival, danger, and adventure — where humans and crocodiles meet in a clash as old as time”.

“’Memoirs of a Real Crocodile Hunter’ is available in print and audiobook. Join me as I share my rare journey in one of the world’s most dangerous and extraordinary professions.”