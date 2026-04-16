FOMO FC intensifying preparations for NBS Bank National Division League 2026

* Date FDH Bank Premiership’s Ekhaya FC on Sunday for a friendly at Mulanje Park a week after playing against elite league 2025 champions Mighty Wanderers

* Playing against top-flight teams will challenge the boys and help us correct our mistakes before the season begins—coach Bishop Ntchindi Mhango

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mulanje-based FOMO FC are intensifying their preparations to favourable compete in the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) 2026 season for another shot to return to the country’s top flight super league, which was recommissioned to FDH Bank Premiership.

After playing against 3rd-tier league side, Chimvu FC in Mangochi, which they recorded a convincing 5-1 win, FOMO dated Super League 2025 champions, Mighty Wanderers at their home, Mulanje Park last Sunday, in which they put in a strong and disciplined performance but fell to a 2-0 defeat.

This Sunday, April 19, they return to action to face another top-flight opposition, Ekhaya FC — in what is expected to be an exciting friendly encounter against a side that finished 7th in their debut appearance of the 2025 elite league.

FOMO, who debuted in the top flight league in the 2024 season, got demoted and earned a place in the inaugural NBS Bank NDL alongside two others Baka City and Bangwe All Stars.

At the end of the inaugural season, Baka finished 3rd and earned promotion into the FDH Premiership while FOMO ended 4th and Bangwe on 7th in the 2nd-tier 12-team league — which remains with the Mulanje side, Namitete Zitha (who ended 5th, Ndirande Stars (6th), Bangwe (7th) and Ntaja United (9th).

Chintheche United 9th), Mchinji Villa (10th), Chilumba Barracks (11th) and Jenda United exited for their respective regional leagues — paving way for the entry of Chilobwe United, Extreme FC and super league demoted side, Mighty Tigers.

On the ranks of the remaining NBS Bank NDL sides, FOMO FC will open the campaign as the top seed — thus their plans to strengthen themselves and are impressing their fans to patronise Sunday’s match against Ekhaya FC, whose entry charges are K2,000 open stand and K5,000 at the VIP.

After the 0-2 loss to the Nomads in regulation time, the game proceeded into penalties as part of preparations, which the hosts also lost but coach Bishop Ntchindi Mhango was quick to point out that the match served as an important test as they gear up for the upcoming NBS Bank National NDL season, where they aim to compete for promotion to the elite league.

On their part, Ekhaya FC are also taking the strength-testing match at Mulanje Park as a very important final 2026 season preparation — coming after a successful outing at the Sapitwa 4 pre-season tournament at the same Mulanje Park.

Ekhaya FC Media reports that the return to Mulanje Park presents another opportunity to fine-tune tactics and build momentum in familiar surroundings coming from 2-2 draw against Changalume Barracks before a convincing 3-0 victory over Ntcheu Warriors, “signaling steady progress ahead of the season”.

“Ekhaya heads into this final test after returning to Blantyre from a rigorous two-week training camp in Mangochi, where the squad focused on fitness, discipline, and tactical sharpness,” says the report. “The camp has played a key role in shaping the squad ahead of what promises to be a demanding season.

“With just two weeks remaining before the Cowboys kick off their second season in the top flight, attention is already shifting to the season opener, an away fixture against Blue Eagles.

“The clash with FOMO FC will therefore serve as a crucial benchmark, offering the coaching staff a final assessment of the squad’s readiness.”

The 2026 football campaign gets underway on Saturday through the season opener, the NBS Bank-FAM Charity Shield to be competed between 7-time winners Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers — a fierce Blantyre derby to be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.