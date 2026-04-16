Upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final between Tabitha Chawinga’s Olympique Lyonnais and Arsenal ‘promises a captivating clash of two women’s football powerhouses’

* It is a rematch of last year’s semi-final, offering both teams a chance to prove their growth and tactical adjustments since their previous encounter

* Tabitha’s recognition as Player of the Month in February reflects both her individual brilliance and her importance to the Olympique Lyonnais squad this season

* She played a key role in February when she scored and assisted three goals —showcasing her speed, finishing ability, and creativity in the final third

By Duncan Mlanjira

The UEFA Champions League semi-final between Malawi international, Tabitha Chawinga’s French club, Olympique Lyonnais and English side, Arsenal is expected to be a captivating clash of two women’s football powerhouses, to be played over two legs — April 27, 2026 at Emirates Stadium and May 4 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

It is a rematch of last year’s semi-final, in which both won 1-0 at home each but Arsenal qualified after post-match penalties — and this semifinal is touted by European media as offering both teams “a chance to prove their growth and tactical adjustments since their previous encounter”.

“With the world watching, this global spectacle promises to showcase the talent and passion of women’s football,” reports nationaltoday.com. “The increased visibility of the women’s game means this match will have a global audience, further elevating the sport’s profile.

“Additionally, the rivalry between Arsenal and Lyonnes adds an extra layer of intrigue, as both teams look to outmaneuver each other and secure a spot in the final,” says the report.

Meanwhile, Tabitha was reported injured some two weeks ago, and thus she couldn’t make the trip to Kenya for Malawi Scorchers’ FIFA Series international friendlies that pitted the hosts, Harambee Starlets, Australia’s Matildas and India’s Blue Tigresses.

Her club is yet to declare if she will be fit for the crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final, having played an important role for Olympique Lyonnais this season through which she was recognise as the team’s Player of the Month in February.

The club’s media takes note that the award reflected both her individual brilliance to team effort as she scored and assisted three goals — “showcasing her speed, finishing ability, and creativity in the final third”.

The Olympique Lyonnes Women Media reports that Tabitha polled the most votes out of 1,659 cast online voting opened, who included Malawian voters, whom she is reported to have expressed her gratitude for helping her secure the award.

Meanwhile, Tabitha encourages Malawian girls to follow her social media accounts for more of her activities’ updates to “talk business” and to #poweringtheartofpossible on Facebook, X.com and Instagram.

On Facebook, she wrote: “Be an encourager in a world that has mastered the art of pointing out flaws. Critics are everywhere — they will tell people why something won’t work, why a dream is too big, why a person is not ready, not smart enough, not experienced enough. But an encourager does something rare and powerful: they remind people of what is possible.

“A few words of encouragement can change the direction of someone’s entire life, because when people feel seen, supported, and believed in, they begin to believe in themselves.

“You never truly know what someone is fighting silently, how close they are to giving up, or how badly they need one person to say, ‘I believe in you’. Be that person. Be the one who claps when others doubt, who motivates when others complain, who sees potential where others see problems.

“Critics may be loud, but encouragers are the ones who change lives. So choose to be the voice that builds, not the voice that breaks — because in the end, people may forget your advice, but they will never forget how your words made them feel about themselves.

“If you can’t be a pioneer then be a follower! Follow me on these social media,” encouraged Tabitha, who became the first Malawian to secure a move to Europe when she signed for Swedish side Krokom-Varsatts in 2013 from DD Sunshine based in Lilongwe.

Before joining Olympique Lyonnais Women, Tabitha spent time with Paris Saint-Germain Women on loan from Chinese club Wuhan FC. Her move to Lyon further strengthened her reputation as one of the top African players competing in Europe.

Since joining the French giants, “Tabitha has quickly become an important member of the squad and continues to deliver consistent performances”, reports Olympique Lyonnes Women Media.

“Beyond her achievements in Europe, Tabitha has also played a major role in inspiring the next generation of Malawian footballers. She also opened the door for her younger sister Temwa, who is on the books of Kansas City Current in USA’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

“Together, the Chawinga sisters have become two of the most influential figures in Malawian women’s football. With her February award, Tabitha continues to strengthen her reputation as one of Africa’s greatest women footballers.

“Her performances for Olympique Lyonnais Women and the Malawi national team have helped elevate the profile of Malawian football on the global stage. As she continues to score goals and break records in France, Tabitha remains a symbol of determination, talent, and inspiration for young footballers across Africa.”