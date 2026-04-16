Hollywood star Idris Elba enchants Africa as he rallies behind the continent’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ representatives

* There are 10 of us now. I honestly don’t care which one of us wins — I just want to see African football light up the world stage

* My mom is from Ghana, my dad is from Sierra Leone — but my heart is African; that’s why I’m watching every single game

By Duncan Mlanjira

DStv and GOtv viewers across Africa were left enchanted and dazzled when normal programming was suddenly interrupted by Hollywood star Idris Elba, and he had one powerful message that everything else can wait!

During prime time viewing last evening, April 15, 2026 at 20h00 CAT, including in the middle of live sport broadcast, screens abruptly went black, before a countdown preceded and then a familiar silhouette appeared — Sir Idris Elba.

The award-winning actor addressed Africa directly with a message celebrating a historic football moment of 10 African nations, who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the most ever.

“There are 10 of us now,” Elba said in his unmistakable gravelly voice. “I honestly don’t care which one of us wins — I just want to see African football light up the world stage.

“My mom is from Ghana, my dad is from Sierra Leone — but my heart is African; that’s why I’m watching every single game,” said global movie superstar, who is still deeply connected to the continent.

To be hosted across Mexico, Canada and the USA, Africa will be represented at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ by Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire and the DR Congo.

It’s a milestone tournament, which SuperSport on DStv and GOtv is positioning itself as the home of every kick, goal and celebration.

Elba added credence to SuperSport’s coverage of the global football showpiece: “History doesn’t always tell you when it’s going to happen, but I’m here to tell you where it may happen — SuperSport. Only on DStv and GOtv. Everything else you thought you were going to be doing, it can wait.”



Also starring in DStv & GOtv FIFA World Cup campaign are energetic Big Brother Mzansi star, Smash Afrika and the ever-stylish host of Big Brother Naija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be broadcast live across SuperSport on DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream.

“For many African households, satellite TV remains the most reliable way to watch live sport, especially in areas where internet access can be limited or unstable,” says SuperSport in its statement.

“At the same time, fans who prefer watching on their phones, laptops or smart TVs can stream matches wherever they are. This mix of satellite and streaming ensures that more Africans than ever can follow every moment of the World Cup, in a way that suits their lifestyle, connectivity and budget.

“Combined with local language commentary and wide package availability, it reflects how football is truly watched across the continent.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11, 2026 on DStv with the opening ceremony in Mexico City, live on SuperSport and from pre-match build up to the final whistle, Africa is assured of the coverage of all games.

Born on September 6, 1972, the English actor, DJ, and rapper, Sir Idrissa Akuna Elba is son to Sierra Leonean Winston Elba and Ghanaian Eve, who got married in Sierra Leone and later moved to London.

According to Wikipedia, Idris has received a Golden Globe Award as well as nominations for three BAFTA Awards and six Emmy Awards as well as being named in the Time 100 list of the Most Influential People in the World in 2016.

His films have grossed over US$9.8 billion at the global box office, making him one of the top 20 highest-grossing actors. In 2025, Elba was named as the UK’s ninth-most influential Black person in the 2026 Powerlist.