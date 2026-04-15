NBS Bank Charity Shield’s empowerment of the girl child is not just timely but transformational—FAM 1st vice-president Kuyera



* The Green Girls Boarding Initiative at Emvuyeni CDSS in Mzimba speaks directly to our collective commitment to sustainable development

* The NBS Bank K100 million investment is not merely a financial commitment; it is a powerful statement of belief in the unifying and transformative power of football

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its appreciation of the K100 million investment that NBS Bank has injected towards Saturday Charity Shield, whose proceeds will go toward the empowerment of the girl child, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) described the support as not just timely but transformational.

This was declared by FAM 1st vice-president, Madalitso Kuyera when he graced the announcement of the investment for Saturday’s NBS Bank Charity Shield between Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium Stadium.

It was announced that proceeds from the charity match will be channeled to support the Green Girl’s Boarding Initiative, which is implemented in partnership with NGO, Plan International Malawi.

It will be implemented at Emvuyeni Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mzimba and will benefit approximately 500 learners — focusing on clean cooking solutions and renewable energy to create safer, more sustainable learning environments for girls.

Kuyera emphasised that the initiative speaks directly to the two partners’ “collective commitment to sustainable development and the empowerment of the girl child”, adding: “By improving learning and living conditions for approximately 500 learners, we are not just building infrastructure — we are shaping futures.”

He quoted the proverb, that “wisely teaches us [that] ‘when you educate a girl, you educate a nation’” — thus the girl child initiative “is not just timely — it is transformational”.

“We are particularly inspired by the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer of NBS Bank Plc, Mrs. Temwanani Simwaka, whose dedication to corporate social responsibility continues to light the path for meaningful and impactful partnerships.”

Kuyera added that the K100 million contribution “is not merely a financial commitment — it is a powerful statement of belief in the unifying and transformative power of football”.

“As the African proverb reminds us; ‘If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together’, NBS Bank has chosen to walk this journey with us — and with the people of Malawi.

“The Charity Shield is more than a football match; it is a tradition, a symbol, and a purpose-driven platform. Over the years, it has marked the beginning of our football season, bringing together champions in a celebration of excellence and competition.

“Yet, its true significance lies beyond the pitch. It has evolved into a vehicle of hope — turning the passion of the beautiful game into tangible impact for our communities. Through this initiative, we have demonstrated that football is not only played with the feet, but also with the heart.

“Indeed, ‘A river that forgets its source will soon run dry’. As custodians of the game, we remain rooted in our responsibility to give back to the communities that sustain us.”

Kuyera maintained that FAM’s partnership with NBS Bank Plc “stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through shared vision and mutual trust. Year after year, NBS Bank has proven to be more than a sponsor — it is a true development partner.

“Together, we have nurtured not only the growth of football, but also the well-being of our people.”

On the match itself between the country’s traditional archrivals, whom NBS Bank Head of Marketing, Frank Magombo described as “two teams with rich history and passionate supporters”, Kuyera amplified the call upon to “all Malawians to fill up the stands, celebrate our football, and rally behind a cause that seeks to uplift lives”.

“For truly; ‘One finger cannot kill a louse’ — it is through collective effort that we achieve lasting impact,” he said, while taking cognizance of the role of all stakeholders — the participating teams, sponsors, partners, and fans — “whose unwavering support continues to breathe life into the Charity Shield”.

“As FAM, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering partnerships that drive both football excellence and social transformation. Together, we can continue to harness the power of sport as a force for unity, progress, and national pride.”

He profoundly described the sponsorship’s unveiling as “not just a ceremony but a declaration that through partnership, purpose, and passion, we can build a better Malawi — for indeed; ‘Rain does not fall on one roof alone’. The impact of what we do here today will be felt far beyond this moment.

“Once again, we sincerely thank NBS Bank Plc for their unwavering support. Together, we are not only shaping the future of football — but also the future of our communities.”

Kuyera also graced the handover ceremony on Friday, April 10, 2026 of the installation-of-solar-powered-water-system-for-Namanolo-Health-Centre-worth-K125-million in Balaka District, constructed from the proceeds from last year’s edition, saying FAM is committed to investing in health and education initiatives, ensuring that football continues to deliver impact beyond the pitch.