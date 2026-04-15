Standard Bank invests K50 million worth of books by Malawian authors into National Library Service

* The books on academics, history, fiction and children’s is our vote of confidence in home-grown literature—Head of Global Markets Mlangadzuwa Chigaru

* This is one of the most enduring assets any nation can hold—National Library Service Board chairperson, Brian Ndawa

By Duncan Mlanjira

In recognition that access to literature makes a difference between curiosity and closed doors for many young Malawians, Standard Bank has invested K50 million worth of books written by Malawian authors into National Library Service (NLS).



When making the presentation on Monday, Head of Global Markets Mlangazua Chigaru highlighted that the donation is part of the bank’s ‘Joy of the Arts’ programme, now in its third year, which promotes arts, culture, literature and youth development across Malawi.

She described the books on academics, history, fiction and children’s as Standard Bank’s vote of confidence in home-grown literature to preserve cultural identity.

On the part of NLS, Board chairperson, Brian Ndawa described books as “one of the most enduring assets any nation can hold”, while bemoaning the lack of funding towards replenishing book stocks — saying it undermines efforts towards building an informed, literate, and curious citizenry.

“Reduced funding to our budget coupled with declining book donations over the years has negatively affected the National Library Service’s mandate to provide reading materials to Malawian students and the general public.

“This situation has forced us to downside the purchase of books. This is why we are delighted with the investment from Standard Bank, which has come handy and in time,” Ndawa said.

He indicated that the NLS headquarters serves as the hub for 17 other branches across the country and the donated books are expected to filter through the entire network, reaching remote communities to foster a national love for reading.

“The contribution is a meaningful investment in the nation’s future,” said the chairperson, while emphasising that the diverse collection — ranging from primary and secondary school materials to tertiary and general reading books — will enhance access to knowledge for learners and the general public alike.

The NLS thus reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the books are distributed across its network of 17 branches, allowing communities across Malawi, including those in remote areas, to benefit from this initiative: “This partnership reflects a shared vision of building an informed, literate, and empowered nation through access to knowledge.”

During the ceremony, officials from Standard Bank took turns in reading different books to the children, evoking the folklore moments of the past when elders would pass wisdom to children around the open wood fire in the evening.