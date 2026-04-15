Standard Bank Plc named ‘Best Bank in Malawi’ by Global Finance Magazine for the 5th time in a row

* The prestigious international award recognises strong performance, innovation, and customer focus

* Being recognised by Global Finance as Best Bank in Malawi for the fifth time is a meaningful endorsement of the work our teams continue to deliver under complex and often challenging conditions

* This recognition belongs to our customers, our colleagues, and the communities we serve—Standard Bank Chief Executive Phillip Madinga

Global Finance Magazine — a respected authority on international financial markets — has recognised Standard Bank Plc as the ‘Best Bank in Malawi 2026’ for the fifth time in a row.

Reacting to the prestigious international recognition, Chief Executive Phillip Madinga said the award reflects the confidence customers continue to place in Standard Bank and the commitment of its people across the country.

“Being recognised by Global Finance as Best Bank in Malawi for the fifth time is a meaningful endorsement of the work our teams continue to deliver under complex and often challenging conditions,” says Madinga.

“This recognition belongs to our customers, our colleagues, and the communities we serve. It reflects the trust customers place in us every day, whether it is individuals managing their finances, entrepreneurs growing their enterprises, or corporates partnering with us to deliver projects that support Malawi’s economy.”

Madinga added that the recognition reflects Standard Bank’s continued focus on financial stability, disciplined risk management, and dependable service delivery, particularly during a demanding macroeconomic period.

During the year under review, he indicated that Standard Bank prioritised digital capability, financial inclusion initiatives, and advisory support for key sectors of the Malawian economy — including agriculture, manufacturing, and energy.

In the energy sector, Standard Bank continued to facilitate access to financing for the importation of strategic commodities such as fuel, navigating foreign currency constraints while supporting broader economic activity.

Reflecting on the milestone, Madinga said the award was both an encouragement and a responsibility: “Five recognitions are not a finish line — they are a reminder that expectations remain high.

“Our focus is to continue improving how we serve our customers, respond to their evolving needs, and support the people and businesses shaping Malawi’s future, said Madinga, while acknowledging the role played by the bank’s customers.

“To our customers, thank you for your continued confidence. We remain committed to earning your trust every day through consistent service, responsible banking, and thoughtful innovation.”

Announcing the 2026 winners, Global Finance — whose award decisions are informed by extensive consultations with senior financial executives and industry experts worldwide — noted that the recognised Banks were those that responded thoughtfully to customer needs in difficult markets, managed risk effectively, and positioned themselves for future success amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

“In selecting winners, Global Finance Magazine considers a blend of objective and subjective criteria, including asset growth, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development, product innovation, and the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating agencies, and banking consultants,” said Global Finance in a statement.

According to its website, Global Finance Magazine, which is headquartered in New York, USA, was founded in 1987 and covers the topic of financial globalisation — circulated in 158 countries and has 50,050 subscribers and recipients worldwide.

It covers topics related to the international finance industry, including corporate finance, joint ventures, M&A, country profiles, capital markets, investor relations, currencies, banking, risk management, custody, direct investment, and money management.

The magazine holds several awards ceremonies throughout the year to recognise the winning financial institutions and companies, the largest of these ceremonies coincides with International Monetary Fund (IFM) and World Bank’s yearly meetings.

Each year, the magazine releases a list of the best banks in the world, “whose winners do not necessarily have to be the largest banks, but rather the best, being those with the attributes that companies seek when selecting a bank”.

“These include effective risk management systems, quality service, and optimal practices in corporate governance,” says the website.