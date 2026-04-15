NBS Bank invests K100 million towards FAM Charity Shield 2026

NBS Bank Head of Marketing, Frank Magombo presents the cheque to FAM 2nd vice-president Madalitso Kuyera

* Whose proceeds will support the Green Girl’s Boarding Initiative, implemented in partnership with Plan International Malawi

* To be implemented at Emvuyeni CDSS in Mzimba focusing on clean cooking solutions and renewable energy to create safer, more sustainable learning environments for girls

* At NBS Bank, we remain committed to being a bank that serves with purpose driving progress, empowering communities, and building a better future for Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

Sponsors, NBS Bank Plc has announced an investment of K100 million towards Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Charity Shield 2026 to be played on Saturday, April 18 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe — an epic encounter between Blantyre City archrivals Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

The sponsorship was announced this morning in Lilongwe by Head of Marketing, Frank Magombo, who unveiled that proceeds from the charity match will be channeled to support the Green Girl’s Boarding Initiative, which is implemented in partnership with NGO, Plan International Malawi.

“The project will be implemented at Emvuyeni Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mzimba and will benefit approximately 500 learners,” said Magombo. “It focuses on clean cooking solutions and renewable energy to create safer, more sustainable learning environments for girls.“

Magombo emphasised that the investment “goes beyond the game because it is about creating lasting impact in the communities NBS Bank serves”, adding that it also aligns with the financial service institution’s Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) priorities.

“Environmentally, it promotes clean energy and reduces deforestation; socially, it improves education outcomes and living conditions for young girls and from a governance perspective, it reflects our commitment to responsible and impactful partnerships.

On the investment’s impact and long-term vision, Magombo emphasised that NBS Bank is “particularly excited that this project is not just impactful, but scalable — offering a model that can be replicated across the country”.

“At NBS Bank, we are intentional about supporting initiatives that deliver sustainable, long-term value,” he said, adding that they are looking forward to an exciting match between the country’s two footballing giants, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers — “two teams with rich history and passionate supporters”.

“This fixture continues to showcase the best of Malawian football while rallying support for a worthy cause. We encourage all Malawians to come out in large numbers at Bingu National Stadium.

“By attending, you are not only supporting your team but also contributing to a meaningful cause that will transform lives.

NBS Bank “is proud to once again sponsor the Charity Shield, a flagship event on Malawi’s football calendar that brings together communities for both sport and social impact”.

“At NBS Bank, we remain committed to being a bank that serves with purpose driving progress, empowering communities, and building a better future for Malawi.”

Proceeds from last year’s edition went towards archrivals-installation-of-solar-powered-water-system-for-Namanolo-Health-Centre-worth-K125-million in Balaka District, which was handed over on Friday, April 10, 2026 by FAM and NBS Bank, a K125 million solar-powered water system to Namanolo Health Centre.

The 2025 edition generated a revenue of K61.7 million, while NICO Group contributed K26 million — bringing the total funds raised to K88 million.

Namanolo Health Centre medical assistant, Patricia Tembo commended the association for the intervention, describing it as timely, saying: “The facility has been in a poor state for the past 10 years, and we are very happy with the coming of this water system as it will improve sanitation and promote hygiene at the health centre.”

Meanwhile, no ticket will be sold on the Matchday of NBS Bank-FAM Charity Shield and Magombo amplified that advance tickets are available priced at K10,000 ordinary stands, K25,000 for VIP and K300,000 for Corporate Box of 10 people.

The hard copy tickets are available at selected outlets — filling stations of Area 25 Puma, Kanengo Puma, Area 18, City Centre, Likuni Engen, Kafoteka, Kawale, Area 23, Maula Puma and Acres Gateway Mall.

They are also available online through www.kwenda.co or dial *495# as well as with Kwenda.co WhatsApp number, 0886 785 067.

Magombo also announced number an NBS Bank-branded van, together with FAM activation teams and the Bank’s AMS teams, “will be moving across key locations engaging with fans, driving awareness, and distributing promotional giveaways to build excitement ahead of the match”.

Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers have meet three times in this season opener, with the Bullets winning all — 2-0 in 2016, 1-0 in 2019, and 2-1 in 2023 — and also being claiming the Charity Shield title for seven times with Silver Strikers winning it once.

Thus the Nomads will be chasing their first-ever NBS Bank Charity Shield title as they have fallen short in four previous attempts with their most recent setback being last last season when they lost 3-5 on penalties to Silver Strikers after playing out to a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The previous winners recap:

2016: Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0 Mighty Wanderers

2017: Nyasa Big Bullets 3-1 Kamuzu Barracks

2018: Nyasa Big Bullets 3-0 Silver Strikers

2019: Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 Mighty Wanderers

2020: Not played due to the CoVID-19 pandemic

2021: Not played due to the CoVID-19 pandemic

2022: Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 Silver Strikers

2023: Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 Mighty Wanderers

2024: Nyasa Big Bullets (7) 0-0 (6) Silver Strikers

2025: Silver Strikers (5) 2-2 (3) Mighty Wanderers