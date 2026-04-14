Reversing Malawi’s trade imbalance: A strategic case for value addition and export transformation

* Despite being endowed with significant mineral resources, the country has yet to translate this potential into sustained export growth and foreign exchange earnings

* The core challenge lies not in resource availability, but in limited value addition and weak integration into global value chains

By Chifipa Mhango, Chief Economist-Don Consultancy Group

Malawi’s persistent negative trade balance reflects a structural imbalance between high import dependence and a narrow export base. Despite being endowed with significant mineral resources, including uranium, large reserves of rare earths, graphite, and gemstones, the country has yet to translate this potential into sustained export growth and foreign exchange earnings.

The core challenge lies not in resource availability, but in limited value addition and weak integration into global value chains. A large share of Malawi’s exports remains concentrated in low-value primary commodities, while imports are dominated by fuel, machinery, and finished goods.

This mismatch continues to exert pressure on the exchange rate, widen the current account deficit, and constrain macroeconomic stability.

Reversing this trajectory requires a deliberate shift toward an export-oriented industrial strategy anchored in the mining sector and downstream processing.

Developing local beneficiation capacity such as mineral processing, refining, and manufacturing inputs, would significantly enhance export value while reducing reliance on imported finished products.

At the same time, improving the policy environment, accelerating licensing processes, and investing in infrastructure (energy, transport, and logistics) are critical to unlocking private sector participation.

Furthermore, aligning mining development with broader industrial policy can stimulate linkages across sectors, support job creation, and diversify the export base. Without such reforms, Malawi risks remaining trapped in a cycle of exporting raw materials at low value while importing high-cost finished goods.

In this context, addressing the trade imbalance, as depicted in figure above, is not merely a trade issue but a strategic imperative for economic transformation, requiring coordinated policy action to convert resource potential into export competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.

* Chifipa Mhango is the Chief Economist and Executive Director of Economic Research & Strategy at Don Consultancy Group, specialising in macroeconomic analysis, public policy, and governance across emerging markets, particularly in Africa. He is known for providing data-driven insights on economic trends, fiscal policy, and institutional accountability, with a strong focus on strengthening economic and governance frameworks