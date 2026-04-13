No ticket to be sold on Matchday of NBS Bank-FAM Charity Shield between archrivals Wanderers and Bullets

* Advance tickets available at selected selling points in Lilongwe at K10,000 open stands; K25,000 VIP and K300,000 Corporate Box for 10 people

* Also available online through www.kwenda.co or dial *495# as well as with Kwenda.co WhatsApp 0886 785 067

By Duncan Mlanjira

No ticket will be sold on the Matchday of NBS Bank-FAM Charity Shield between archrivals Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets to be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The organisers, Football Association of Malawi (FAM), announced that the advance are available at selected selling points in the Capital, selling at K10,000 open stands, K25,000 VIP and K300,000 Corporate Box for 10 people.

They are being sold at filling stations of Area 23 PUMA, Area 25 PUMA, Kanengo PUMA, Maula PUMA, Area 18, City Centre, Likuni Engen, Kafoteka, Kawale Engen,, Walkers TotalErnegies and Acres Gateway Mall.

They are also available online through www.kwenda.co or dial *495# as well as with Kwenda.co WhatsApp number, 0886 785 067.

The NBS Bank-FAM Charity Shield, played between champions and runners-up of the TNM Super League, kicks off every football season since 2016 as FAM’s flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) program that mobilises the Beautiful Game’s fraternity and the public to raise funds and awareness towards a charitable cause of national significance.

On Friday, April 10, 2026, FAM —alongside the Charity Shield partner NBS Bank, handed over a K125 million solar-powered water system to Namanolo Health Centre in Balaka District.

It was presided over by FAM 1st vice-president, Christopher Madalitso Kuyera in fulfilling a commitment made during the 2025 edition, which generated a revenue of K61.7 million, while NICO Group contributed K26 million — bringing the total funds raised to K88 million.

“We are delighted to be here today to fulfill a commitment we made during the 2025 NBS Bank Charity Shield,” Kuyera is quoted as saying by FAM Media, adding that the initiative remains a flagship programme aimed at mobilising football stakeholders to support national development.

“These resources were entrusted to our implementing partner, the Malawi Red Cross Society, for the installation of a solar-powered water system here at Namanolo Health Centre. Beyond football, the game creates opportunities that impact communities,” he said.

On her part, Namanolo Health Centre medical assistant, Patricia Tembo commended the association for the intervention, describing it as timely, saying: “The facility has been in a poor state for the past 10 years, and we are very happy with the coming of this water system as it will improve sanitation and promote hygiene at the health centre.”

Malawi Red Cross Society played a key role in implementing the project, and Director of Programmes, Leonard Maganga said: “We facilitated the identification of the driller and worked closely with the Department of Water Services and the district council.

“Despite the area being relatively dry, the project has been a success,” he said, while Balaka District Commissioner, Bibu Yusuf Mdala described the project as a major relief for the community.

“This project will help the health centre and surrounding communities access clean water and improve service delivery,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuyera reaffirmed FAM’s commitment to investing in health and education initiatives, ensuring that football continues to deliver impact beyond the pitch ahead of the 2026 season opener at Bingu National Stadium.

Last edition’s match was between TNM Super League 2024 champions, Silver Striker against their runners-up and Castel Challenge Cup 2024 title holders, Mighty Wanderers. Nyasa Big Bullets are the record winners of the Shield with 7 titles to their name.

Since 2016, the proceeds from the charity match have gone towards various noble causes, with the inaugural reaching out to Malawi Blood Transfusion Services; 2017 for medical equipment for Kamuzu Central Hospital; 2018 Braille embosser for Ekwendeni School for the Blind and various physiotherapy and medical equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre.

The 2019 edition reached out to people living with albinism under the theme ‘One Love – Stop the Killings’, which played an advocacy role against all manner of barbaric acts targeting people living with albinism which reached crisis levels.

The proceeds were used to procure a rescue vehicle which was donated to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi.

For the 2022 and 2023 editions, it was used towards assisting households affected by national disasters — Cyclone Ana flood victims in Chikwawa (2022) through which FAM, NBS Bank and Malawi Red Cross Society delivered relief food items.

The 2023 edition’s revenue channeled to construction of four houses at for families which were left homeless due to effects of Cyclone Freddy in Ntauchira Village in Chiradzulu District.

As part of the package, FAM also presented K50,000 cash to each family and household items such as mattresses, blankets, sugar, bags of maize flour and salt worth K2 million — as well as making a distribution of cash worth K5.5 million to former Flames legends and other football stakeholders who were affected by Cyclone Freddy.