Temwa Chawinga scores her first goal since returning from injury as Kansas City Current thump Brazil’s SE Palmeiras 6-1

* To lift their second consecutive Teal Rising Cup as Temwa now have one goal and one assist in two games played

Maravi Express

In her second match of the 2026 season, Temwa TC6 Chawinga scored her first goal since returning from her season ending injury (SEI) when Kansas City (KC) Current thumped Brazil’s SE Palmeiras 6-1 to lift their second consecutive Teal Rising Cup title.

Temwa, who missed three of KC Current’s opening match, made one assist when she started in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match early this month when they beat reigning league champions Gotham FC 2-1.

KC Current Media reports that Temwa, who started the Teal Rising Cup match, scored the team’s 6th goal just before halftime following an assist from Brazilian Bethune, who sent a splitting pass past two Palmeiras defenders that met Temwa’s forward run in stride.

She took two touches forward, deked a sprawling goalkeeper Taina and cooly tapped the ball into the lower right corner.

Temwa, who was substituted a minute after the half time break, missed the opening match of the tournament that involved four teams, USA’s KC Current, Mexico’s Club América and Brazilian clubs, Palmeiras and Corinthians.

Corinthians SC took home third place honours after cruising past the Mexican side Club América 8-0 while the title triumph marked Kansas City’s 5th-ever trophy and the 4th trophy won at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world built for women’s professional sports.

Kansas City’s next assignment is an away NWSL match on April 24 against the Washington Spirit in the US capital.

Temwa, alongside her sister Tabitha TC11, missed the Malawi Scorchers’ 0-5 loss to Australia in the FIFA Series FIFA Series match in Kenya, as she is recovering from the SEI and KC Current could not afford to release so soon after being taken out of the injury list.

Captain Tabitha TC11 is also reported injured as the Scorchers are using the high-profile friendlies in Kenya for the preparation their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) in Morocco in July.

The game against Australia (ranked 15th on FIFA World Rankings) was the Scorchers first international against a team outside Africa, which coach Lovemore Fazili described as an-important-learning-experience.

On Wednesday, the 153rd FIFA world-ranked Scorchers are meeting 67th-ranked India, who were beaten 2-0 by the 133rd hosts Kenya in the other FIFA Series game on Saturday.—Info by KC Current Media; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express