Largest number of matches to enjoy in FIFA World Cup 2026™ in the 48 nations-expanded tournament from 64 matches to 104

* Witness African history in the making as SuperSport brings all 104 FIFA matches live through DStv and GOtv and available on DStv Stream and GOtv Stream

* With 10 African nations from five slots to add colour, flavour and the unique African drum beat to the global spectacle taking place in North America

* Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

By Duncan Mlanjira

From 64 matches to 104, following the expansion of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ from 32-team format to 48 nations — to be hosted in Mexico, Canada and the USA — makes it the longest-running tournament in this greatest football showpiece’s history, with the largest number of matches to enjoy.

The 32-team format of the FIFA World Cup™ during was used from 1998 through 2022 followed by the Round of 16 knockout stages — now it will have a Round of 32 for its knockout stages.

Africa, which was being represented by five teams in the former 32-team format, will send its biggest-ever contingent with 10 countries coming out of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) World Cup qualification — Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The 10 African countries that will no doubt add colour, flavour and the unique African drum beat to the global spectacle taking place in North America — with and SuperSport, DStv and GOtv(subsidiaries of MultiChoice Group, a CANAL+ Company) assuring that they will “pull out all the stops to bring historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ to all subscribers across English and Portuguese-speaking Africa”.

SuperSport reiterates that all live 104 matches from Mexico, Canada and the USA for DStv subscribers (from DStv Access through to DStv Premium) and GOtv subscribers (from GOtv Plus through to GOtv Supa+ — including highlights and repeats, making the FIFA World Cup 2026™ “the most accessible World Cup ever for MultiChoice Group customers”.

And to demonstrate the sheer enormity of the tournament to the African viewers and customers, DStv and GOtv has partnered-with-hollywood-award-winning-movie-star-Idris-Elba – son of Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean parents – who added credence on Wednesday to the 10 African nations’ historic football moment in a special message in the middle of live sport broadcast.

“There are 10 of us now,” Elba said. “I honestly don’t care which one of us wins — I just want to see African football light up the world stage. My mom is from Ghana, my dad is from Sierra Leone — but my heart is African; that’s why I’m watching every single game.”

South Africa are in Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea & a playoff winner; Morocco in Group C with Brazil, Scotland & Haiti; Côte d’Ivoire in Group E with Germany, Ecuador & Curacao; Tunisia in Group F with Netherlands, Japan & a playoff winner; Senegal in Group I with France, Norway & play-off winner; Egypt in Group G with Belgium, Iran & New Zealand; Cape Verde in Group H with Spain, Saudi Arabia & Uruguay; Algeria in Group J with Argentina, Austria & Jordan; DR Congo in Group K with Portugal, Uzbekistan, Colombia; with Ghana in Group L along with England, Croatia & Panama.

To match this historic occasion, SuperSport says it will bring an exciting line-up of new magazine shows with fresh faces as well as masterclasses with football experts from across the continent and the world.

“We are thrilled to announce that our subscribers in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa will get to witness yet another historic FIFA World Cup on Your World of Champions, SuperSport,” said Rendani Ramovha, CANAL+ Director for Content, Sports, in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa.

“With Africa sending its biggest-ever contingent to Mexico, Canada and the USA, we are proud to bring Africans the biggest global sports showpiece in the SuperSport quality that they have become accustomed to.

“As this is the most eagerly anticipated FIFA World Cup from an African perspective since 2010 when it was hosted by South Africa, we are excited that more people will be able to watch the action through a DStv Access and GOtv Plus subscription packages.

“We are also looking forward to bringing our subscribers special broadcast features tailored to unique cultures and some local African languages. Witness African history in the making as SuperSport brings all 104 FIFA matches live through DStv and GOtv and available on DStv Stream and GOtv Stream.”