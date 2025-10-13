Scotland First Minister’s visit to Malawi an opportunity for him to appreciate what Malawi has achieved with Scottish support—Malawi British High Commissioner

British High Commissioner to Malawi Dr. Bisika in a recent meeting with First Minister Swinney

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Scottish Government has been supporting Malawi in many areas covering both development and humanitarian support and the First Minister John Swinney’s visit to the country this week will give him an opportunity to appreciate what has been achieved with their support.

This has been said by Malawi High Commissioner to the United Kindom (UK), Dr. Thomas Bisika in an interview, emphasising that the Scottish government’s support to Malawi dates back many years since the two countries are historically very atțached to each.

“As you are aware, our Blantyre City was named after a Scottish town of Blantyre in South Lanarkshire. So historically, Scotland and Malawi are very attached to each — thus their support to our country in many development areas.

“He will visit Malawi and Zambia as part of celebrating the Scottish Government’s 20th anniversary in supporting international development projects and climate justice initiatives,” said the High Commissioner, who recently met with the First Minister as part of his preparations towards the visit to Malawi.

On its website, the Scottish government describes the 20 years of supporting Scotland's partner countries as a landmark achievement, and the first time a First Minister to visit Malawi since the historic Cooperation Agreement between the governments in 2005.

The bilateral relationship is through the Malawi Scotland Partnership (MaSP) which is a Malawian-owned and Malawian-led national network which exists to support, inspire and develop links that benefit both Scottish and Malawian people.

While in Malawi and Zambia, First Minister Swinney is expected to announce new international development funding for health and investment partnerships, and see existing programmes supporting education, advancing gender equality and helping to tackle the impacts of climate change.

Swinney is quoted on the website as saying: “The 20-year anniversary of our overseas development programme is a landmark that we should be proud of – we have seen how working together with our partner countries to better understand their challenges, can have transformative impact on communities.

“Current global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, conflict, poverty and inequality can only be addressed if the Global South and North work together,” he said adding that through that partnership approach, Scotland is both contributing globally and learning from our partners.

He gave example of providing joint leadership on climate justice, including loss and damage, saying: “By focusing investment in traditionally neglected areas such as non-communicable diseases and disability education, our funding has helped to build operating rooms for children’s hospitals, establish research labs, advance gender equality, support renewable energy initiatives, and ensure children – in particular girls – can attend school.

“At a time when governments across the world are cutting aid programmes overseas, internationalism, and international solidarity, has never been more important. Scotland will continue to stand with the international community and to do our bit for a fairer, more equal world.”

The website also quotes Malawi Scotland Partnership CEO, Linda Dembo, who attested to that the First Minister’s visit to Malawi is an honour as it not only strengthens the two government’s enduring friendship, “but also marks 20 years of transformative partnership through Scottish Government international development support.

“This milestone is a celebration of shared values, mutual respect, and the countless lives uplifted through collaboration,” she is quoted as saying: “At the Malawi Scotland Partnership, we remain committed to deepening these ties and amplifying the impact of our collective efforts.”