AACC Economic Justice and Accountability Champion Rev. Maulidi commends President Mutharika’s decision to relocate some key parastatals back to Blantyre and Zomba

By Duncan Mlanjira

The All Africa Conference of Churches Economic Justice and Accountability (AACC) Champion, Rev Baxton Maulidi has commended the speed at which the President Arthur Peter Mutharika is making crucial and very important decisions that will help. in the equitable economic growth — a good example being the relocation of some key government institutions back to Blantyre and Zomba.

In exercise of his Executive Order, President Mutharika has relocated the headquarters of Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) back to Blantyre from Lilongwe — while Malawi Prisons has been relocated to the Old Capital, Zomba City.

In his Executive Order No. 01 of 2025, the President has thus reversed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration’s decision that ordered all government institutions headquarters to be based in the Capital City.

In his announcement, President Mutharika pledged that his administration “is committed to ensuring effective governance, equitable regional development, and enhanced service delivery across the country — while emphasising that “there is need to strategically realign and relocate certain government institutions to promote administrative balance and efficiency”.

He also indicates that “suitable infrastructure and facilities exist in various regions to host such institutions without compromising operational effectiveness.

“This is a very commendable decision by His Excellency, the President,” says Rev. Maulidi. “For Malawi to develop, there is indeed the need to enhance administrative balance that will lead to efficiency as the leadership works towards rebuilding the economy.

“Let us pray for Malawi and its leadership as the citizenry looks forward to a stable economy for the improvement of their livelihood,” says Maulidi.

Among other crucial decisions done by Mutharika since been sworn in is the appointment of key positions in government as he identifies his full Cabinet — naming Joseph Mwanamvekha, George Chaponda and Alfred Ruwan Gangata as Ministers of Finance, Economic Planning & Development; Foreign Affairs and of State respectively.

The President also appointed Lieutenant General George Alexander Jaffu as Chief of Defence of the Malawi Defence Force; Richard Chakupaleza Chikoko Luhanga as Inspector General of Police with Stain Bamusi Chaima and Mlowoka Noel Kaira being Deputy Inspector General-Operations and Deputy Inspector General- Administration, respectively.

Additional appointments include Dr. Justin Sadack K. Saidi as the Chief Secretary to the Government, Stuart Naison Medison Ligomeka as Deputy Chief Secretary, Kiswell Dakamaua as Director of State Residences — all the appointments being with immediate effect.

Rev. Maulidi noted that the President’s decision augur well with his campaign pledge to turn around the country economy as the two Ministers, Chaponda and Mwanamveka bring with them vast experience of government administration.