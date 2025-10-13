President Mutharika relocates MACRA, MEC, MHC headquarters back to Blantyre; Malawi Prisons to Zomba City



By Duncan Mlanjira

In exercise of his Executive Order, President Arthur Peter Mutharika has relocated headquarters of Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) back to Blantyre from Lilongwe — while Malawi Prisons has been relocated to the Old Capital, Zomba City.

In his Executive Order No. 01 of 2025, the President has reversed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration’s decision that ordered all government institutions headquarters to be based in the Capital City.

Mutharika pledged that his administration “is committed to ensuring effective governance, equitable regional development, and enhanced service delivery across the country — while emphasising that “there is need to strategically realign and relocate certain government institutions to promote administrative balance and efficiency”.

He also indicates that “suitable infrastructure and facilities exist in various regions to host such institutions without compromising operational effectiveness.

The relocation process commences immediately upon issuance of the Executive Order and to be completed within three months from the date of the order, October 10 and that the Chief Secretary shall provide overall coordination and oversight of the process.

All affected institutions shall develop and submit relocation implementation plans to the Office of the President and Cabinet within 30 days of the Order,” says the directive, while also indicating that the Secretary to the Treasury “shall ensure the availability of necessary financial and logistical support for the relocation exercise, including infrastructure, transport and staff transfers”.

For continuity of operations, the government institutions have been asked to ensure that service delivery is not disrupted during the transitional period and that interim operational arrangements may be made to maintain normal functions pending full relocation.

Meanwhile, Vice-President, Justice Jane Ansah marked her first official day in office at Capital Hill since being sworn in — a moment which the government describes as signifying a continuation of her long-standing commitment to public service and justice.

the Vice-President called on her officers to uphold integrity and comply with the law while executing their duties for the benefit of Malawians — emphasising the importance of understanding and adhering to the law, noting that it protects officers when they are called to account.

She urged public servants to be predictable and dependable in their work: “By being predictable, officers are expected to complete their tasks within the required time frame. We need a hardworking team if we are to deliver effectively,” she said.

Ansah also requested a comprehensive report from officers detailing the offices progress, current status, and future direction.

“Let us make a meaningful impact during the five years Malawians have entrusted us with,” she said, while Secretary to the Vice-President, Charles Kalemba, said the OVP plays a critical role in driving public service reforms, providing guidance on the nations developmental agenda.

On Saturday, the Vice-President celebrated her 70th birthday at Christ-Citadel International Church in Lilongwe where she urged Malawians to continually pray for their leaders so that they may govern the nation with wisdom, humility, and God’s grace.

Ansah was joined by p family members, friends, church leaders, and government officials to honour her remarkable journey of faith and service and in her thanksgiving message, she emphasised that leadership is a divine calling which requires dedication, prayer, and humility, saying those entrusted with authority must lead the people in accordance with God’s will.

“This day reminds us to be grateful to God for His grace and protection, every leader needs spiritual strength, and every citizen must take part through continuous prayer and faith,” she is quoted as saying on official Government Facebook page.

Justice Ansah also took the opportunity to praise President Mutharika for entrusting her with the opportunity to serve as Vice-President, describing him as a visionary leader who believes in empowering others to serve the nation.

“I urge all Malawians to pray for our President so that he may continue leading this nation with God’s wisdom, guidance, and divine understanding,” she is quoted as saying.—Reporting from Capital Hill by Patricia Kapulula, MANA