Baka City drop two vital points allowing Red Lions leap to a 9-point lead in NBS Bank NDL

By Duncan Mlanjira

Red Lions beat Mchinji Villa 3-2 on Saturday to amass 32 points and stretch their lead of the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) to 9 points ahead of runners-up Baka City, who dropped two vitals points by drawing 0-0 with 4th-placed Bangwe All Stars on Saturday at Mpira Stadium.

The Lions are now in a comfortable driving seat after Match Week 14 with eight games to play in their quest to return to the elite TNM Super League but playing at home at Balaka Stadium, they dug deep to beat Mchinji Villa.

The visitors scored first in the 18th minute through Shamiuna Watch before Red Lions’ Kaliwo Harawa equalised in the 38th — but Mchinji Villa regained the lead through Juwao Davie four minutes after half time break.

It took up to the 83rd minute for Red Lions to equalise through Brown Gondwe, who went on to claim his brace two minutes later and defended their lead to the final whistle.

The draw by Bangwe All Stars and Baka City followed another stalemate on Sunday between Ntaja United and Mitundu Baptist, who maintained their 3rd spot with 22 points, one behind Baka and also one ahead 4th-placed Bangwe All Stars.

FOMO FC also scored late in the 80th minute through Hopson Adriano to overcome Namitete Zitha, to claim 5th position from 8th. Namitete were pushed to 7th from 5th after Ndirande Stars beat bottom of the table Jenda United 1-0 at Mzuzu Stadium — through Marcly Chiwaya in the 70th.

Mitundu Baptist have maintained their 3rd spot after drawing 0-0 with 9th-placed Ntaja United at Balaka Stadium, while Chintheche United drew 1-1 with Chilumba Barracks, who maintained their 10th position as Chilumba stayed rooted at 10th.

At this stage, with 8 matches each to play, no team can afford to drop points — even for Red Lions though they are in comfort zone with a 9-point lead but if they maintain their winning run, the race for those at the top will be for runners-up and 3rd place.

Runners-up Baka City, who got relegated from the TNM Super League 2024, are just one point ahead of Mitundu and 23 and 22 respectively, and two away from Bangwe All Stars (21pts), who are also got relegated from the elite league in 2024.

Behind Bangwe with 20 points apiece are three teams; FOMO FC (who also got relegated from the 2024 top flight league season), Ndirande Stars and Namitete Zitha.

With just 5 points at the bottom, it will take Jenda United to win all their remaining eight games to escape relegation, which is a very uphill task since ahead of the are Mchinji Villa at 11th with 15 points; Chilumba Barracks (10th/16pts); Ntaja United (9th/16pts) and Chintheche United (8th/18pts).