Nyasa Big Bullets Women move to 3rd place of NBM Women’s Premiership after beating Mighty Wanderers Queens 1-0

By Duncan Mlanjira

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women beat Mighty Wanderers Queens 1-0 in the Blantyre derby played at Mpira Stadium on Sunday to jump to 3rd place from 5th and at the same time displacing their rivals from that spot.

The result also pushed Wanderers Queens to 5th place after Kukoma Ntopwa Women thrashed Moyale Sisters 5-1 on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium to claim the 4th place from 6th.

It was a weekend of derbies as in Lilongwe, leaders Silver Strikers maintained their 100% winning streak by beating rivals Civil Service Women 2-1 while Ascent Soccer also retained their runners-up position after their 2-0 triumph of MDF Lionesses in another Capital City derby.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ Iouria Yiannakis was toast of the day as she scored on the 89th minute and her overall performance also earned her Player of the Match award.

At Silver Stadium, Deborah Henry claimed her 9th goal of the season in just under 8 minutes of the match before Mphatso Gondwe increased the lead in the 23rd — while Civil Service Women’s Bernadetta Nyenga’s reduced the arrears in the 32nd in what became their consolation goal.

Maureen Kenneth was first on target for Ascent Soccer in the 60th after a stalemate first half while Mayamiko Mkandawire scored the second goal in 90+7 minutes — to claim her 6th goal of the season, three ahead of Silver Ladies’ Deborah Henry.

Kukoma Ntopwa’s Kondawo Banda claimed her 5th goal of the season in their 5-1 demolition of Moyale Sisters at Mzuzu Stadium with the other goals from Funny Magombo (12’, 68’), Mary Chideya (14’) and Alice Brazi (45’).

Aidah Kanthenga claimed Moyale Sisters’ consolation in the 57th as her team maintained their 8th position of the 10-team women’s top tier league with 4 points.

Action continues on Wednesday, Mothers’ Day, for Match Week 8 as FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will host leaders Silver Strikers Ladies at Mpira Stadium while runners-up Ascent Soccer will be away at Rumphi Stadium to face Moyale Sisters.

Mpira Stadium will host two matches as Kukoma Ntopwa will be up against Civil Service Women from 11h00 with Mighty Wanderers Queens are on the road to meet MK Academy at Mzuzu Stadium from 11h00.

Kicking off at 10h00, MDF Lionesses will host rock bottom Topik Academy at Champion Stadium as the inaugural league season’s first round remains with two matches each.

Though Silver Strikers Ladies are leading with 5 goals away from Ascent Soccer, the race is still tight as the results are becoming increasingly unpredictable. Ascent dropped four points from a draw and a loss in the seven matches while 3rd-placed Bullets Women drew once and lost two.

Kukoma Ntopwa (4th) and Wanderers Queens (5th) are sharing 12 points and these are teams that would be be bound to create some upsets come the second round — along with MDF Lionesses at 6th with 11 points.