Malawian Dr. Louis Nthenda who made history by inviting Malcolm X to Oxford Union debate in 1964 dies aged 86

Dr. Nthenda (left) with Malcolm X in 1964

* Dr Nthenda has departed in body, but your spirited fight for a better Malawi will always march on. You loved Malawi more than Malawi ever loved you. One day, a better Malawi will sooner than later definitely come

* Dr Louis Nthenda, a bastion of intellect, wit, wisdom, knowledge and scholarship, has left us while remaining in us in the memory of things that we can read and recall

By Duncan Mlanjira

Professor Emeritus and writer based in Japan, Dr Louis James Luke Nthenda, the Malawian national who made history by inviting Malcolm X to the Oxford Union debate in 1964, has peacefully died in his sleep aged 86.

The sad news was broken to a HardTalk WhatsApp group of intellectuals that discuss social and economic issues of the country, which Nthenda was one of the founding members.

Born in 1939, Nthenda was a postgraduate student at St Antony’s College, Oxford, at the time he met Malcolm X in Nairobi, Kenya, and extended an invitation to the great civil rights leader to speak at the Oxford Union, which was accepted.

In an article he wrote and published in the Nyasa Times on February 25, 2015 — entitled; amazing-story-of-malawian-louis-nthena-and-his-relation-to-malcom-x/ — Nthenda recounted that in 1964, he was a 25 year-old postgraduate student at St Antony’s College, Oxford and first met Malcolm X in the New Stanley Hotel in Nairobi enroute to the UK to become Leverhulme Research Scholar at St Antony’s College.

Sitting alone during dinner, Nthenda recognised Malcolm X also alone at his table and he walked over to ask he could join him, which was accepted and they engaged in some discussions.

Malcolm X had just visited Mecca on his Pilgrimage and had been going around the Middle East giving what Nthenda described as “incendiary” speeches and he had just flown in from Egypt.

Nthenda narrated that he had intended to become a member of the Oxford Union and told Malcolm his first act once he joined the Oxford Union was to arrange for him to be invited to a debate before the year-end, which Malcolm agreed to.

On the same day of his membership, Nthenda brought the suggestion to the Union executive but they didn’t have much money for such a big-name debater from overseas. However, one member rang up the BBC enticing it to sponsor the visit.

The BBC agreed on condition that they televised the debate which was to be between Malcolm X and Enoch Powell — “a brilliant but rebel former Conservative Cabinet Minister who espoused deporting all blacks and Asians from the UK”.

The BBC took over hosting Malcolm X after the debate by arranging a tour of the his UK for three days accompanied by Louis Nthenda and when he left for the US, they went on to write letters to each other, which unfortunately he lost whilst in Nigeria where he went to teach after Oxford.

This is the legacy that Nthenda has left, a story that is an inspiration, showcasing a Malawian’s contribution to global events and intellectual discourse.

While some Malawians have expressed pride in Nthenda’s achievement with others have questioned his lack of contribution to Malawi’s development, the HardTalkers believe otherwise. Just last Sunday, HardTalker, Cuthbert Kachale posted a ZOOM chat — https://photos.app.goo.gl/2ZUAA8QgdmF8Vhq67 — asking his fellow members to all pray for Dr. Nthenda as he battled for his life in his twilight zone.

“Dr Louis Nthenda is likely to leave behind a huge and rich legacy as to what it means to be a dedicated and patriotic Malawian, forced by political circumstances to live in far away lands in a place or places which he adopted to be home away from home and yet without giving up or abandoning the love for Mother Malawi.

“We wish a miracle happened to reverse his medical condition. In the spirit of love for his original country, Malawi and its people he chose to say goodbye to his country and its people through Hardtalk colleagues by ZOOM. This is the first of its kind.

“Hardtalk will miss you and your contributions. Malawi Society Journal will miss you and the whole ubiquitous community of Malawians will miss you dearly. Remain strong and soldier on Hardtalker Dr Louis Nthenda. Once a Hardtalker, always a Hardtalker,” Kachale wrote on Sunday.

Only to be informed this morning that Nthenda has passed away peacefully in his sleep and reported to the HardTalkers, saying Tuesday has turned to be Hardtalker Dr Louis Nthenda’s Day of Remembrance — “a day Malawians and others from elsewhere can commemorate and celebrate the rich legacy that he has left behind as he passed on to the next world”.

“To Dr Nthenda, you have departed in body, but your spirited fight for a better Malawi will always march on. You loved Malawi more than Malawi ever loved you. One day, a better Malawi will sooner than later definitely come.”

Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu (Rtd) responded, saying: “Dr Louis Nthenda, a bastion of intellect, wit, wisdom, knowledge and scholarship, has left us while remaining in us in the memory of things that we can read and recall.”

The 86-year-old is survived by his partner, his four children and their partners, five grandchildren, his sisters, brother and extended family “who love and cherish him and will be forever grateful for his unending generosity,” said his daughter Zione in the message to the HardTalkers.