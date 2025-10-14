MEC rolls out centidaily countdown to 2030 general election

* The next General Election will take place on the third week of September that year — thus 17th September 2030 as according to Section 67 (1) of the Constitution

* Provided that where it is not practicable for the polling day to be held on the Tuesday in the third week of September, the polling shall be held on any day, within seven days from that Tuesday, appointed by MEC

After President Arthur Peter Mutharika assumed office following his landslide victory of the September 16 2025 presidential election — and as Members of Parliament (MPs) are to be sworn-in on, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has rolled out centidaily countdown to the next polls in 2030 general elections.

Thus today marks exactly 1,800 days until the next general election, when registered voters will go to the polls to elect the President, MPs and Ward Councillors and in its statement, MEC indicates that the date for the general election is fixed in the Constitution as the Tuesday in the third week of September in the 5th year after the previous polls.

According to Section 67 (1) of the Constitution “…the polling day for the general election for the next National Assembly shall be the Tuesday in the third week of September that year: Provided that where it is not practicable for the polling day to be held on the Tuesday in the third week of September, the polling shall be held on any day, within seven days from that Tuesday, appointed by the Malawi Electoral Commission…”

Thus the next General Election will take place on Tuesday, 17th September 2030 as MEC rolls out the centidaily countdown after successfully conducting the September 16, 2025 polls.

Meanwhile, the MPs-elect are scheduled to undergo registration and orientation and the swearing-in of legislators in the chamber from Monday, October 20, as announced by Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba in a statement issued on Friday.

The orientation will take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from October 20-24 2025 and after the swearing-in, the legislators are expected to elect a new Speaker and Deputy Speakers on October 29.

President Mutharika will then officially open the 52nd session of Parliament on October 31, whose session is anticipated to conclude in November.