Mchinji Villa face stern test against Civil Service United in this afternoon’s FDH Bank Cup 2025 quarterfinal

By Duncan Mlanjira

This afternoon’s FDH Bank Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will certainly put NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) side, Mchinji Villa on the spotlight if they can upset seasoned TNM Super League club, Civil Service United to be played at Civo Stadium.

Mchinji Villla are the only lower NDL team standing in FDH Bank Cup 2025 after the likes of Red Lions, Mitundu Baptist, Bangwe All Stars, Chilumba Barracks, FOMO FC and Baka City were all eliminated.

Thus all eyes will be focused on this match as the winners are expected to meet Silver Strikers, who ousted defending champion Blue Eagles, who made history last year for being the first lower league club to win the FDH Bank Cup.

Though Mchinji Villa are lying 11th in the 12-team NBS Bank NDL, anything can happen since in cup competitions lower league sides have known to cause major upsets — thus this being a headline fixture ahead of all-TNM Super League encounters between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday, October 18 at Kamuzu Stadium and Creck Sporting Club against Mighty Wanderers at Dimba Stadium the following day, October 19.

Winners of these two matches date each other for the semifinals — putting Mighty Wanderers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on the collision course if they both win their quarterfinal encounters.

Civil Service United qualified for the quarterfinals from the Round of 16 after beating NDL leaders Red Lions 1-0; Mchinji Villa beat Chatoloma Admarc 4-1 with Creck Sporting triumphing 4-1 over fellow TNM Super League side, Moyale Barracks 2-1 — while Kamuzu Barracks won over another NDL side, Bangwe All Stars 4-1 in post match penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw.

Mighty Wanderers also beat fellow TNM Super League side Mzuzu City Hammers 2-1 as FCB Nyasa Big Bullets saw off lower league side, The Boyz 3-0.

Gate charges for tomorrow’s match between Civil Service United and Mchinji Villa are K7,000 for VIP Stand, K5,000 for covered stand and K3,000 for open stand while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets v Kamuzu Barracks is pegged at K15,000 VIP stand, K10,000 covered stand, K7,000 MBC stand.

At Dimba Stadium for Creck Sporting Club against Mighty Wanderers, the VIP ticket is at K5,000 for open stands and K3,000 for open stand — with all matches to be beamed live on Mpira channel through FIFA+.