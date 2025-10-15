MultiChoice Malawi staff entertain mothers at Zingwangwa Health Centre’s maternity ward in celebration of Mothers’ Day



By Duncan Mlanjira

In celebrating Mothers’ Day, MultiChoice Malawi’s staff members visited Zingwangwa Health Centre to entertain mothers in its maternity ward where they presented them with gifts of food items and sanitation buckets as well as cleaning items for the health centre.

The cleaning items included blooms, industrial gloves, mops, handwash soap, and they also helped sweep the health centre’s exterior landscape as part of the entertainment service provider’s social corporate investment.

And they also hit it lucky as by 9am, two of the expectant mothers had delivered bubbly babies while 11 more were expected to deliver within the next few days.

The health centre’s Senior Nursing Officer & Matron, Miriam Hanjahanja led in the expectant mother’s appreciation through songs the patients perform as part of their maternity service to cheer up their spirits.

She said they were deeply honoured with the gesture rendered by MultiChoice Malawi as expectant mothers need to be cheered and that the sanitation buckets are what they encourage them to have in taking care of their babies.

“Some of the mothers we take care of do not have enough money to acquire such sanitation buckets — thus we profoundly thank MultiChoice for considering to bring such as item as a gift,” she said.

On their part, MultiChoice Malawi’s Head of Marketing, Yuk-yen Au-yeung said they recognise the important role that mothers play in giving birth and nurturing future leaders of the country.

She added that they chose Zingwangwa Health Centre having taken note of some challenges it faces in treating expectant mothers and wanted to alleviate a few of them.

“It was such fun in helping to sweep the exterior landscape of the centre and it was a wonderful feeling that we were well received by the staff and the mothers as well,” she said.

Some of the challenges that matron Hanjahanja pointed out included not having enough bed space, as currently they have only 10 beds against an influx of many expectant mothers coming over on daily basis.

She highlighted that some of the mothers rest and sleep on the floor and that the congestion is exacerbated by power blackouts, thus they need solar power as backup.