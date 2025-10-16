Silver Strikers Ladies remain resolute at the top of NBM Women’s Premiership with 100% winning streak

* It was leading top scorer in the inaugural league, Deborah Henry’s 50th minute strike that won them the match against Nyasa Big Bullets Women

* International Asimenye Simwaka celebrated Mothers’ Day in style by scoring a hat-trick during MDF Lionesses’ 5-0 triumph over Topik Academy

* As Ascent Soccer maintained their runners-up spot after beating Moyale Sisters 3-1 while Wanderers Queens drew 1-1 with MK Academy

By Duncan Mlanjira

With just one Match Week left to wrap up the first round of the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership, Silver Strikers Ladies remain resolute at the top on a 100% winning streak, amassing 24 points after beating 3rd-placed Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 yesterday at Mpira Stadium.

It was leading top scorer in the inaugural league, Deborah Henry’s 50th minute strike that won them the match, which was fiercely fought for as the hosts were coming from 1-0 victory against their rivals Mighty Wanderers Queens in last week’s Blantyre women’s football derby played at the same venue.

The league leaders also beat city rivals Civil Service United 2-1 in their Capital City derby with Deborah Henry also on target for the first goal, who missed several golden chances against the Bullets Women on the Mothers’ Day.

Combining well with Ireen Khumalo, Deborah in the midfield along with Vanessa Issa, who was always looking dangerous upfront but the hosts defended well until the 50th minute.

The unstoppable Deborah combined well with Yamikani Mhango to hit into the net a return pass a beauty of a goal — her 10th of the season and scoring now in 7 consecutive games in the league.

The Silver Ladies are six points ahead of runners-up Ascent Soccer, who maintained their second spot after beating Moyale Sisters 3-1 at Rumphi Stadium through an opening goal from Maggie Chavula and a brace from Mayamiko Mkandawire — to amass 19 points.

The hosts Moyale Sisters stunned the runners-up Ascent Soccer in the 27th through Moureen Phiri who converted a well-taken cross by Shamila Mponda.

The visitors had been good on the ball possession from the first whistle looking for an early goal but Moyale Sisters defence was not opening up for them to go for recess leading 1-0.

After resumption Ascent Soccer mounted more pressure in wave after wave of attacks looking for an equaliser which came in the 57th minute when Maggie Chavula connected with a volley few yards from centre line inside the opponent’s box, goalkeeper Linda Mwanza couldn’t do anything about it.

Two minutes later (59th), Mayamiko Mkandawire extended the lead after been well set by Maggie Chavula and she claimed her brace on the 86th minute mark.

Playing in morning fixtures, Malawi national women’s team international, Asimenye Simwaka celebrated Mothers’ Day in style by scoring a hat-trick during MDF Lionesses’ 5-0 triumph over Topik Academy at Champion Stadium.

Simwaka first assisted Sabina Thom in the 4th minute through her cross that Thom perfectly connected for the Lionesses to open the floodgates.

The international then claimed the first of her hat-trick in the 8th minute through a header after an assist from Catherine Kachala.

From the on MDF Lionesses dominated play against the rock bottom of the table visitors as Asimenye scored her second goal in the 32nd before claiming her hat-trick five minutes later — another assist from Catherine Kachala.

They went for recess leading 4-0 and three minutes after resumption, Kachala claimed her own after receiving a pass from Tiyamike Msowoya to win 5-0 at the final whistle.

Asimenye’s overall earned her Player of the Match award and joins three others who have claimed hat-tricks so far in the season — Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer); Kondawo Banda (Kukoma Ntopwa) and Maurine Phiri (Moyale Sisters).

Coming from the 0-1 loss to rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in the Blantyre derby, Mighty Wanderers Queens drew 1-1 with MK Academy at Mzuzu Stadium in a balanced match of so many golden chance misses in which the Nomads were first to score in the 10th through Tawina Kawaga, who received a superb pass from Grace Gumba.

But they conceded a penalty when Annie Palilangwe handled a powerful cross into the box from Ester Boko in the 36th and from the resultant spot kick, Teleza Kanyika levelled the scores.

Wanderers Queens struggled to utilise their possessional advantage to create scoring opportunities with the good combination between Atuweni Njilima and captain Funny Moyo giving the home side a tough afternoon.

A golden chance in the 78th minute when Njilima pass found Moyo was unbelievably blown over the bar to disbelief of her bench and teammates. But still Moyo earned the Player of the Match accolade.

At Mpira Stadium in the morning fixture, it to 50 minutes for Civil Service United to score what was their winning goal against hosts Kukoma Ntopwa Women. This is Civil Women’s second win that earns them 9 points but maintained their 7th position on the log table.

As it is with one Match Week left, Silver Ladies lead with 24 points; Ascent Soccer 2nd (19pts); MDF Lionesses 3rd (14pts); Bullets Women 4th (13pts); Wanderers Queens 5th (13pts); Kukoma Ntopwa 6th (12pts); Civil Service 7th (9pts); MK Academy 8th (4pts); Moyale Sisters 9th (4pts); and Topik Academy 10th (1pt).