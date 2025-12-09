Healthy employees is good business all round—Illovo Sugar Malawi Nchalo Estate in commemorating World AIDS Day

General Manager Ricky Pillay leading the commemoration parade

* Under the theme; ‘We remember, we lead, we rise to transform the response’, which reminds that the fight against HIV/Aids is not over

* Spread love, not HIV; let’s unite in the fight against AIDS by getting tested and if positive, start and stay on treatment

* Support colleagues, fight stigma and be champions of change — together we can rise to transform the response and ensure a healthier, stronger Illovo family

By Duncan Mlanjira

The fight against HIV/Aids is not over, emphasises Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc Nchalo Estate as it calls on its employees to observed a major goal towards zero infections, zero AIDS-related deaths and zero stigma within its estate community.

This was accentuated by Nchalo Estate General Manager, Ricky Pillay in Chikwawa when commemorating the World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1 but the company celebrated it on Monday, December 8 — under the theme; ‘We remember, we lead, we rise to transform the response’.

Pillay, who is described as the General Leader by the estate’s community, highlighted that the theme reminds that the fight against HIV/Aids is not over and it calls on all Malawians — government, private sector, communities and individuals — to lead and rise together.

Pillay first led the event’s commemoration parade from the Nchalo Trading Centre through the estate’s main access road up to the staff recreation facility, the Shire Club where Illovo set up a pavilion where the gathering could access HIV testing services.

Illovo Sugar Malawi funds this service for free for its estate community and Pillay announced that from January to November 2025, its health facilities recorded 4,190 people associated with Nchalo Estate were tested for HIV — out of which 96 new positives were identified of which 98 were initiated on antiretroviral drugs (ART).

These including 13 employees, four seasonal workers, 33 contractors and 48 dependents and that across the estate facilities of Kalulu, Lengwe, Mwanza and the factory, 3,020 clients are on ART out of a cumulative 6,834 enrolled.

The Estate also has a ‘Teen Club’ programme, which continues to support young people and has an enrollment of 127 adolescents: “These numbers reflect our commitment to testing, treatment and care but they also remind us that the fight is ongoing,” said Pillay.

On the national context, he took cognizance that “Malawi has made remarkable progress, achieving the 95:95:95 targets — that 95% should know their HIV status, 95% of those knowing their status should be initiated on antiretroviral drugs and 95% of those on drugs should achieve viral load suppression and reducing HIV prevalence to 7.3%”.

“However, challenges remain, especially among men and children where treatment coverage is still below target,” Pillay said. “We must continue to encourage testing, adherence to ART and prevention strategies such as pre-exposure prophylaxis, condoms and voluntary male medical circumcision.”

Going forward, the General Leader emphasised that Illovo Sugar Malawi recognises that its employees are its greatest asset and thus is committed to expanding workplace wellness programmes to integrate HIV prevention, testing and treatment with other health services.

Thus the company is increasing access to HIV self-testing kits and confidential counseling for employees and their families as well as strengthening ART adherence support, including peer networks and treatment literacy.

It is also promoting gender equality and male engagement to reduce stigma and improve uptake of services; collaborating with National Aids Commission (NAC) and other partners “to sustain gains despite funding uncertainties through resource mobilisation and innovative approaches”.

“The goal is simple — zero infections, zero AIDS-related deaths and zero stigma with our estate community,” said Pillay with a strong to call to action to all employees — “know your status; get tested and if positive, start and stay on treatment”.

“If negative but at risk, consider PrEP. Support colleagues, fight stigma and be champions of change — together we can rise to transform the response and ensure a healthier, stronger Illovo family. Let us continue to lead in this fight.”

Pillay profoundly applauded employee, Suzgo Gondwe for his courage when he volunteered to publicly share his experience as someone who has enjoyed a healthy 20 years after been tested positive of HIV.

In his testimony, Gondwe attested to that ARVs are helping to contain spreading of the HIV infections and he implored on fellow employees and the nation at large against stigmitising HIV positive people — which is one of the challenges he faced once he declared his status.

Thus Pillay described Gondwe as brave and an exemplary ambassador in the Nchalo Estate community, with emphasis that “a diagnosis does not define a person’s inability to contribute to the company’s success but to support such a colleague and to fight stigma as well as being champions of change”.

Human Resources Manager, Moses Njinga described Illovo Sugar employees as “the sweetest assets”, emphasising that healthy employees contribute to the company’s financial success.

“Illovo Sugar Malawi is an equal opportunity employer which discourages stigma of any kind,” he said. “We have an inclusive and supportive workplace, regardless of status as we treated everyone with dignity and equality.”

Present was Chief Executive Officer of Malawi Business Coalition on Health, Triza Mphwatiwa, who applauded the Nchalo Estate for the provision of oral self testing kits that were available at the commemoration of the World AIDS Day.

She reminded the gathering to remember where the country is coming from since the discovery of the HIV-Aids epidemic, emphasising that it has been contained but it still exists — thus every December is a memory call to all that lost their lives due to AIDS-related illnesses.

“It is important to always remember where we are coming from as a country and how many people have died due to AIDS,” she said. “It is upon us to continue being safe without the support of donors but through private sector intervention just like what Illovo is doing.

“Such leadership as embodied by Illovo is what we need of putting its employees’ health as a priority since a healthy workforce translate into healthy financial returns,” she said, while imploring on men to join in getting tested and if positive to seek medical assistance.

“As a country, the target is to see that HIV infections are not a health problem by 2030 and that is why we all call on the need for people to continue to get tested so that the data can be used to find effective means of solving the epidemic to end by 2030.”

The event was spiced by various performances, including traditional dances from the estate community members and inmates from Chikwawa Prison, all aligning with the theme to get tested for HIV; to spread love, not HIV; and to unite in the fight against AIDS.