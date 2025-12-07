Vice-President Jane Ansah joins Standard Bank in celebrating Malawi Fashion Identity SS26 Showcase

* Through ‘Joy of the Arts’ initiative, Standard Bank invests in programs that uplift creative talent, promote cultural expression, and drive economic growth

* The Malawi Fashion Identity SS26 Showcase embodies these values, showcasing the best of Malawian design and creativity to the world

By Duncan Mlanjira

Vice-President Justice Jane Ansah, Rtd, joined Standard Bank on Saturday night in Lilongwe to celebrate the Malawi Fashion Identity SS26 Showcase, which was described as more than just fashion, but a powerful medium for storytelling.

Standard Bank Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga said the event “honoured creativity, culture, and the spirit of innovation that defines Malawi because Standard Bank believes in the transformative power of the arts”.

“Through the bank’s ‘Joy of the Arts’ initiative, we invest in programs that uplift creative talent, promote cultural expression, and drive economic growth,” he said. “The Malawi Fashion Identity SS26 Showcase embodies these values, showcasing the best of Malawian design and creativity to the world.”

He added that Standard Bank is proud to have sponsored the event because it perfectly aligns well with the leading financial institution’s “commitment to empowering communities and fostering national pride”.

“Fashion is a powerful medium for storytelling, and last night, we celebrated the stories of one of Malawi’s finest designers, Lilly Alfonso, who is shaping the future of the industry.

“The presence of Her Honour, Right Honourable Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, SC, Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi, was a testament to the importance of this event,” said Madinga.

On her part, the Vice-President encouraged the private sector to partner with the designers, stressing that arts and culture are pillars of national development and investing in the sector is investing in the country’s future.

Ansah also agreed with Madinga that the arts industry holds immense potential as it drives economic growth, creates jobs, supports youth empowerment, promotes tourism and global exposure of Malawi.

She pledged that government remains committed to elevating arts by creating a vibrant and enabling environment for the arts and creative industry as they are key contributors to national development.

She encouraged young designers to explore the industry as part of a broad agenda for job creation and economic transformation and has urged them to define themselves and the Malawi nation.

The Malawi Fashion Identity Showcase in Lilongwe was organised by Creative DNA Malawi project by renowned Fashion Designer Lily Alfonso.

In its second edition, the Joy of the Arts is making tremendous progress in transforming Malawi’s arts and culture scene — an initiative that is creating a uniting platform where Malawian artists connect, learn, and inspire the next generation while also making a living.

By linking corporate responsibility with cultural vibrancy, Standard Bank is turning Joy of the Arts into a catalyst for social cohesion and economic growth, which is designed to embrace the diversity of Malawi’s vibrant art forms in music, the visual arts, fashion, performing arts & drama, media, tourism, science and culture.