A win tomorrow against Bangwe All Stars will qualify Red Lions into the TNM Super League

By Duncan Mlanjira

If Red Lions beat Bangwe All Stars tomorrow at home Balaka Stadium in Match Week 19 of the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL), they will earn automatic qualification back into the elite TNM Super League they were demoted from some three seasons ago.

What will remain is the NBS Bank NDL title itself alongside with runners-up Baka City, who face 3rd-placed Mitundu Baptist at Maliri Stadium in Lilongwe also tomorrow.

Red Lions have 40 points and the maximum they can get if they win all remaining four games is 52, while runners-up at 35 points will earn maximum 47 points.

Third-placed Mitundu Baptist tie on 29 points with 4th-placed Namitete Zitha, who are meeting relegated Jenda United this afternoon. The maximum these two teams will earn if they win all four remaining, is 41 points — thus Red Lions assured of automatic qualification if they beat Bangwe All Stars tomorrow.

In this event, the title fight will be between Red Lions and Baka City, who got promoted from the elite league in the 2024 season.

Headline fixtures for Match Week 19 tomorrow thus involve Red Lions and runners-up Baka City as both are up against sides that are poised to disrupt the two front runners’ race for the title.

To win the title, the leaders cannot afford to drop any points like they did last week when they were held 0-0 by FOMO FC away at Mulanje Park and this time they are at home, Balaka Stadium to host unpredictable Bangwe All Stars, whose focus is mainly a shot for, at least, the 3rd place as they are on 6th place with 25 points.

Baka City, who beat Namitete Zitha 2-0 last week to narrow the gap against the Lions to five points from seven, are away at Maliri Stadium to face Mitundu Baptist, who armed with the league season’s top scorer Raheem Mtondera.

They will be a tough nut to crack as they aim to continue to be ahead of Namitete Zitha as they meet relegated Jenda United, who have found the going tough in the league having only accumulated 5 points through one win and two draws.

They have nothing to lose for in this encounter but pride that will be played on Saturday away at Mchinji Community Ground.

At 5th place with 26 points, Ndirande Stars also face a prospect of 3rd place and they face relegation-threatened Chintheche United at Mpira Stadium — thus Chintheche have much more to fight for apart from pride.

On 8th place with 23 points, Ntaja United are precariously just above the relegation zone and they are at home Balaka Stadium on Saturday to host 7th-placed FOMO FC with 24 points.

Mchinji Villa, who are 10th with 19 points host Chilumba Barracks (9th/20pts) at Mchinji Community Ground on Sunday, a game between relegation-threatened sides.

Mchinji Villa failed to free themselves from the relegation zone last Monday when they played out to a 1-1 draw with Chintheche United as the NBS Bank NDL becomes more intriguing in last games of the season.