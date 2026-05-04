Fierce Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets Blantyre Derby scheduled at Bingu National Stadium Sunday

* Mighty Wanderers have only played one which, which they won beating Creck Sporting Club 2-0 yesterday

* While from two games, the Bullets have drawn drawn 2-2 with Civil United before claiming a 1-0 victory yesterday against MAFCO

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following the closure of Kamuzu Stadium due to not meeting the right safety and health standards, the fierce Blantyre Derby between arch rivals Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets has been scheduled at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday from 15h00.

The fixture also follows the good news of the FDH Bank Premiership sponsors -announcing-the-lifting-of-the-suspension-of-sports-sponsorship-across-the-board — following what the bank describes as “a series of constructive engagements with Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and other key stakeholders”.

And following the abandonment of the planned-launch-of-the-inaugural-FDH-Bank-Premiership, Mighty Wanderers have only played one which, which they won beating Creck Sporting Club 2-0 yesterday — while from two games, the Bullets have drawn 2-2 with Civil United in the opening match before claiming a victory yesterday courtesy of an own goal by MAFCO at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium yesterday.

Mighty Wanderers Media quotes assistant coach, McDonald Mtetemera saying the opening win should not distract the players from focusing on the Blantyre derby on Sunday: “The match against Creck is gone and buried — we must focus on our next fixture against Bullets so that we collect another three points.

“It’s a long journey and we will celebrate at the end, not now,” he is quoted as saying, while also acknowledging that Creck were well prepared to frustrate the Nomads.

In the match, Wanderers were first to score in the 40th minute through Lameck Mithi before Creck Sporting pulling level in the 72nd but Promise Kamwendo restored the lead in the 82nd.

“This is exactly what I cautioned our boys before the match,” said the assistant coach referring to Creck’s focus to contain the 2025 Super League champions.

Following the win, Wanderers are on position 6 with three points from one game while Nyasa Big Bullets are 4th with 4 points.

After the match at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium, Nyasa Big Bullets coach, Gilbert Chirwa is quoted by the team’s Media conceding that his side’s finishing remains a concerned: “It’s a concern because we should have had more goals in the opening half, but we were very poor in front of goal.

“We have been doing a lot of finishing in training, and when we go back, we will continue working on this so that we create chances, we convert them.”

Meanwhile, there will also be a derby on Sunday for the Lilongwe City between leaders with 6 points, Silver Strikers and 7th-placed Blue Eagles (3 points) to be played at Civo Stadium while runners-up Masters/Baka City.

On same Sunday, Kamuzu Barracks — who have lost both of their opening matches and are in the relegation’s 16th place — will be at Champions Stadium to host 15th-placed Karonga United, who also haven’t got a point.

Promoted side, Red Lions, who are champions of the 2nd-tier NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) 2024 — and have so far managed two draws to perch on 9th place — will host Dedza Dynamos at Zomba Stadium on Sunday.

On Monday at Bingu National Stadium from 18h00 is an encounter between two NBS Bank NDL sides, Baka City and Mitundu FC.

Baka have since changed their name to Masters FC after the owner, Cabinet Minister Alfred Gangata bought off the teams rights to effectively make Masters, who were demoted from the elite league in 2019 and got disbanded sneak back into the top flight.

On Saturday, MAFCO (12th/1pt) date Creck Sporting Club (10th/1pt) at Champion Stadium; Civil Service United 3rd4ots) v Ekhaya at Civo Stadium and

Moyale (14th/1pt) v Chitipa United 8th/3pts) at Rumphi Stadium.