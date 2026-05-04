FDH Bank lifts suspension of sports sponsorship across the board

* Following a series of constructive engagements with SULOM and other key stakeholders

By Duncan Mlanjira

The FDH Bank Plc, which suspended its sports sponsorship across board following the controversy that took place during the planned-launch-of-the-inaugural-FDH-Bank-Premiership, has announced that it has rescinded its decision following what it describes as “a series of constructive engagements with Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and other key stakeholders”.

In a statement issued this morning, May 4, 2024, the sponsors say the engagements — that included Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the government through Malawi National Council of Sports — “provided an opportunity to reflect, realign, and reaffirm the fundamental principles that will guide the partnerships going forward”.

“As a home-grown and proudly Malawian bank, FDH Bank Plc believes that sport is a powerful tool for national development, economic empowerment, social cohesion, and the discovery and nurturing of talent

“It also provides a vital springboard for athletics to compete and excel at all levels. The resumption of our sponsorships reinforces our long-standing commitment to the people of Malawi in supporting the growth of sports in the country.

“We recognise the significant role that sports continue to play in the country, and we are committed not only to sustaining its current impact, but also to help build a stronger and more inclusive future for the next generation of athletes.

“FDH Bank Plc remains committed to empowering communities and promoting sport as a unifying force for national progress,” says the sponsors, whose support across the board is the Premieship at K5 billion; as the official sponsor of the Malawi national football team at K1 billion); FDH Bank Netball Premiership (K1.2 billion); Malawi Schools Sports Association (K360 million); primary schools’ Mayor’s Trophy (K22 million) — a total of K7.582 billion.

As the negotiations were ongoing, after SULOM made an official apology to the sponsors, amplified by the Sports and the Ministry of Sports itself, the FDH Premiership matches still were taking place.

In its Match Week 2, Silver-Strikers-are-leading-the-log-table with 6 points, sharing with Masters-Baka City and separated by goal difference while the 3rd place is occupied by Civil Service United on 4 points, sharing with 4th-place Nyasa Big Bullets and Mitundu on 5th.