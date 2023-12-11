Wanderers coach Harrison undeterred over possibility of a Blantyre derby in the Castel Challenge semifinals

* We are quite comfortable with the outcomes of the draw — that’s what football is all about

* Whether we meet Bullets or Ekwendeni, our expectation is that it will be good game with amazing football

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following their 3-0 Castel Challenge Cup quarterfinal triumph over Moyale Barracks on Sunday, there is a possibility of another Blantyre Derby between arch rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers this season in the semifinals if the Bullets beat Ekwendeni Hammers on Wednesday in their quarterfinal.

When asked of this possibility after their win at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday, Wanderers coach Mark Harrison said they are ready to meet any opponent that comes on their way.

“We are quite comfortable with the outcomes of the draw — that’s what football is all about,” he said of the draw that took place at Kamuzu Stadium itself. “Whether we meet Bullets or Ekwendeni, our expectation is that it will be good game with amazing football.”

The coach applauded his players for controlling the game and winning comfortably to reach the samifinal stage,” saying “Our focus is to reach the final and win the cup — that’s the reason we showed great spirit on the pitch.

“I’m happy that what we told players have been done during the game to help us win,” he said of the match that the Nomads controlled in which they first scored in the 42nd minute through Misheck Botomani who later completed his brace two minutes later.

They led 2-0 at half time and substitute Vincent Nyangulu scored the third goal in the 83rd minute.

The semifinal draw also pitted Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers to face Blantyre outfit Bangwe All Stars and Castel Malawi Limited, sponsors of the Ibongetse Challenge Cup, expressed optimism of entertaining football in the semifinals and onwards.

“As sponsors we are very happy to conduct the semifinals draw of the cup,” said Lavern Chitakata, head of brand & marketing at Castel Malawi. “The teams that are facing each other has shown great spirit of resilience and determination, therefore, we expect to see sustenance of good football.”

Acknowledging the progress of the cup, Chitakata commended the collaboration of various stakeholders that has contributed towards football development in the country.

“We are glad to reach the semifinals of the cup which means that we have accomplished our objective of developing football. I would like to commend FAM, supporters and Regional Associations for being organised and ensure that over one thousand games have been played, together we are taking the game to great heights,” she said.

She added that so far, Castel Cup has managed to develop football using the bottom-up approach.

“We are delighted with the level of talent and football that have been unearthed in the districts. The competition was stiff among teams and we believe that some players will upgrade to big football platforms.”

The 2023 season of Castel Challenge Cup was launched in June at Bingu National Stadium with an inaugural match between Silver Strikers and Nyasa Bullets which the Bankers won 3-2.

The final game is expected to take place on 31st December 2023 at the same venue.