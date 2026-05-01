Registration opens for Standard Bank Be More Race 2026 scheduled for June 20

* To be held under the theme; ‘Keep Growing’, which speaks to the need of the Standard Bank’s flagship charity race’s growth since 2017 and the commitment of Malawians towards growth and resilience

* ‘Keep Growing’ speaks to an idea we all understand — that growth is not always easy, but it is always worth it—Chief Risk Officer Kondwani Mlilima

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Standard Bank Be More Race 2026 scheduled for June 20 was launched today, Labour Day, at a function held at Kamuzu Tower in Lilongwe, where it was announced that registration process has now opened from May 1 to June 12.

The registration tickets range from MK10,000 for kids between the ages of 4–8 to professional runners at MK25,000 for the traditional 21km Be More Race. All registration details are accessible on the Standard Bank website; www.standardbank.co.mw — with further details and updates to be shared on Standard Bank Malawi’s official social media pages.

To start off from and finish at the traditional venue, Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, the Standard Bank Be More Race 2026 is being celebrated under the theme; ‘Keep Growing’, which speaks to the need of the flagship charity race’s growth since 2017 and the commitment of Malawians towards growth and resilience.

“‘Keep Growing’ speaks to an idea we all understand — that growth is not always easy, but it is always worth it,” said bank’s Chief Risk Officer, Kondwani Mlilima during the commemoration of the Labour Day Holiday aerobics session to herald the 2026 race that this year’s heat aims to inspire positive lifestyle and fitness while celebrating the power of perseverance, personal transformation, and growth.

“Whether in life, business, or on the race course, growth requires determination, consistency, and the courage to push through discomfort. Running is a powerful metaphor for this journey — every step forward counts.





“We intend to keep improving the experience of the Standard Bank Be More Race. This year we continue using the electronic tracking system to ensure that there is accurate tracking of race times and amplify the experience of the race afterwards with the fitness marketplace.

“All of this to ensure that the Standard Bank Be More Race is a premium experience for all runners and ages,” Mlilima said, who added that the event’s 2026 edition builds on the success of previous years, with a renewed focus on inclusivity, wellness, and community engagement.

Present was Athletics Malawi president, Kondwani Chamwala, who profoundly appreciated the commitment Standard Bank has made to advancing athletics discipline through Be More Race.

“As the official athletics technical partner for the Be More Race, Athletics Malawi greatly appreciates the special attention Standard Bank Plc is paying to athletics through the Race,” he said.

“Last year’s partnership with the bank was a resounding success, and we expect to build on that moment. At the same time, we have noted renewed appreciation for the sport from both novice runners and the public,” said the athletics boss, who also applauded new innovations for this year’s race which include online registration and digital tracking.

The flagship 21km Race 2025 champion was https://www.maraviexpress.com/Civil-Seevice-Athletics-Club’s-Chikondi-Mwanyali-who-retains-the-title-for-the-3rd-consecutive-edition, finishing ahead of Kefasi Kasteni as runner-up and Thomas Chunga in third.

Mwanyali finished in a time of 1:06:25hrs, failing to beat last year’s time 1:06:00 and his own record he attained in 2023 edition of 1:05:45 while second place identified a new title holder, Kefasi Kasteni in a time of 1:06:30.

He displaced Mphatso Nadolo, who took 6th place while Thomas Chunga took the 3rd place, which Chancy Master attained in 2024 and again 2023.

The women’s category identified a new champion, Fostina Mbemba, who finished in 1:21:35 beating Teleza Master from the title she attained in a time of 1:24:22.