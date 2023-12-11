Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure hold the most record win of CAF Player of the Year award at 4 apiece

* Nwankwo Kanu, El-Hadji Diouf, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane twice each

* Nigerian Asisat Oshoala is 5 times winner in women’s category followed by compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha at 4

By Duncan Mlanjira

Africa’s and Cameroun legend, Samuel Eto’o and the great Yaya Toure of Côte d’Ivoire are the only two superstars with the most record holder of the CAF African Player of the year with four accolades apiece.

This is ahead of the glittering Awards Gala this evening in Marrakech, Morocco from 18:00hrs GMT that is expected to be graced by an array of African football legends including Eto’o himself.

Eto’o, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with in 2000 and 2002 and the Olympic Games in 2000, was first voted as Africa best in three years in a row — 2003, 2004, 2005 before taking a break for four year to be recognised again in 2010.

Didier Drogba of Côte d’Ivoire was then identified in 2006 followed by Frederic Kanoute (Mali) in 2007, Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo) in 2008 and Drogba again in 2009.

Drogba’s compatriot, Yaya Toure took over supremacy in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 while Nwankwo Kanu of Nigeria have picked up the accolade twice (1996 and 1999) alongside El-Hadji Diouf of Senegal (2001 and 2002) Mohamed Salah of Egypt (2018 and 2018) and Sadio Mane of Senegal in 2019 and 2022.



The awards — which were introduced in 1992 with Abedi Ayew Pele of Ghana as first recipient followed by Nigeria’s Rashidi Yekini (1993), another Nigeria Emmanuel Amunike (1994) and Liberia’s George Weah (1995) — were not awarded in 2020 and 2021 due to the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Sadio Mane and Mo Sallah are eyeing for their third title as they have also nominated for this year’s alongside Nigerian Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy), who was also voted Italy’s Player of the Year award after firing Napoli to glory with 26 strikes.

Interestingly, Victor Osimhen was once voted Best Young Player of the Year in 2015 when it was introduced that has been won in 2016 by Alex Iwobi (Nigeria), 2017 by Patson Daka (Zambia), 2018 and 2019 by Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) and 2022 by Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal).

In the women’s category that was introduced in 2001, with Nigerian Mercy Akide as first win, so far is dominated by Nigerian Asisat Oshoala as she is a 5 times winner followed by compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha at 4.

Oshoala first won it in 2014 before being dethroned the following year by Gaëlle Enganamouit (Cameroon) but retained it for two consecutive time (2016 and 2017).

Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa won it 2018 but Oshoala reclaimed it in 2019 and 2022, having not been awarded in 2020 and 2021 due to CoVID-19.

This years contestants are Oshoala herself (Barcelona, Spain), Zambian Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli, China) and South African Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville, USA).

Essam El-Hadary of Egypt holds the most titles of Goalkeeper of the Year (2001, 2006, 2007 and 2008 and one each by Senegal’s Tony Sylva (2002), Cameroon’s Idriss Kameni (2003), Tunisia’s Ali Boumnijel (2004) and Senegal’s Tony Sylva (2005).

Al Ahly of Egypt gold the most record as men’s Club of the Year (2005, 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2013); followed by DRC’s TP Mazembe (2009, 2010 and 2015), Enyimba (2003, 2004), and once by Étoile du Sahel (2007), ES Tunis (2011) Kaizer Chiefs (2001), Zamalek (2002), ES Sétif (2014), Mamelodi Sundowns (2016) and Wydad Casablanca 2017, 2022).

From 2001, Goal of the Year awards have gone to Zoubier Baya (Tunisia), Senegal’s Pape Bouba Diop (2002), South Africa’s Lesley Manyathela (2003), his compatriots, Benni McCarthy (2004) & Thembi Kgatlana (2018), Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez (2019) and Senegal’s Pape Ousmane Sakho (2022).

Meanwhile, Moroccan media stalwart Ouadih Dada and international host Sophy Aiida from Cameroon will host the Awards Gala this evening.

And set to bring an aura of grandeur to the event and help make 2023 edition even more memorable, the cohort of African football legends include Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia), Abedi Pele (Ghana), Thomas N’Kono (Cameroun), Emmanuel Amunike (Nigeria), Rigobert Song (Cameroun), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), El Hadji Diouf (Senegal), Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo).

Others are Manuel Tico Tico Bucuane (Mozambique), Jonathan Pitroipa (Burkina Faso), Ahmed Hassan (Egypt), Perpetua Nkwocha (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Mikel Obi (Nigeria), Geremi Njitap (Cameroon), Khalilou Fadiga (Senegal), Salomon Kalou (Côte d’Ivoire), Siphiwe Tshabalala (South Africa), Titi Camara (Guinea) and a host of others.

Other top three award nominees released on CAFonline are:

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United); Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly); Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC); Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids); Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns); Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns); Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR); Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (Men): Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis); Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz); Amara Diouf (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women): Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa); Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille); Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburgh Panthers)

National Team of the Year (Men): The Gambia; Morocco; Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women): Morocco; Nigeria; South Africa

Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt); Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco); Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Women): AS FAR (Morocco); Sporting Casablanca (Morocco); Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Coach of the Year (Men): Abdelhak Benchika (Algeria, Simba SC); Walid Regragui (Morocco); Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (Women): Reynald Pedros (Morocco); Desiree Ellis (South Africa); Jerry Tshabalala (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

NOTE: Nominees are in alphabetic order by Member Association)