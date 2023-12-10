It’s Nyasa Big Bullets/Ekwendeni Hammers vs Mighty Wanderers for Castel Challenge Cup semifinal

* Wanderers scored through Misheck Botoman in the 42th and 44th minute and Vincent Nyangulu in the 84th

* While the Bullets beat Civil Service United 3-0 on Saturday to book a quarterfinal match against Ekwendeni Hammers

By Duncan Mlanjira

Once Nyasa Big Bullets beat Ekwendeni Hammers this Wednesday in the Castel Challenge Cup quarterfinals, they will be up against arch rivals Mighty Wanderers following the Nomads’ 3-0 win over Moyale Barracks in the semifinal at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon.

Wanderers scored through Misheck Botoman in the 42th and 44th minute and Vincent Nyangulu in the 84th while the Bullets beat Civil Service United 3-0 on Saturday at the same venue to book a quarterfinal match against Ekwendeni Hammers.

On Saturday, Nyasa Big Bullets scored through Lanjesi Nkhoma (19′), Maxwell Phodo (67′) and Hassan Kajoke (84′) in their quest to sweep all silverware for this season having retained the FDH Bank Cup and the TNM Super League 2023 title for the 5th consecutive seasons.

They are also in the final of the Airtel Top 9 — waiting for the outcome of the appeal on disciplinary determination which Mighty Wanderers are contesting.

A threat from Mighty Wanderers issued on Thursday, December 7 indicated that if Football Association of Malawi (FAM) failed to grant the Nomads their right to appeal over the determination made by FAM disciplinary committee, they would seek for an injunction stopping the semifinal of the Airtel Top 8 between Silver Strikers and MAFCO, which was scheduled for today.

FAM has since bowed down to the pressure and postponed the match to a later date, which — if it could have been allowed to be played, Wanderers were ready to “seek remedial action in the civil courts — including but not limited — to securing an injunctive relief or an injunction order to stop the 2023 Airtel Top 8 competitions from being played until our appeal has been heard and determined”.

This was from a letter that Wanderers lawyers, Makiyi, Kanyenda & Associates wrote on Thursday and in its press release issued yesterday, December 9 from FAM says its appeals committee has commenced the appeals process on the FAM disciplinary committee determination on the appeal by Wanderers against FAM competitions committee.

FAM also said Wanderers were served on Friday, December 8, with the disciplinary committee-motivated decision and given four days to submit their grounds of appeal whose hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13.

On the other hand, FAM says it has commenced disciplinary proceedings against Wanderers following their no show at Kamuzu Stadium to fulfil their second leg of the 2023 Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal against Silver Strikers which was called off on Wednesday, December 6.

“As per Article 10.6 of the 2023 Airtel Top 8 Rules & Regulations, such failure resulted in Wanderers team losing the match by two goals to zero (2-0),” said the statement.

Wanderers have thus been invited to provide the FAM secretariat “with its position in relation to the two charges of failure to show up at the venue according to scheduled time contrary to Article 10.6 of the 2023 Airtel Top 8 Rules & Regulations and behaving in a way that brings the name of the game of football into disrepute contrary to Article 13.2.d of the FIFA Disciplinary Code”.

In waiting for these issues to be solved, Bullets are preparing to clinch the inaugural Castel Challenge Cup, starting on Wednesday against fellow TNM Super League side, Ekwendeni Hammers, who finished 12th in the just ended 2023 season that the Bullets retained for the 5th consecutive season.