Mayor Jomo Osman’s moment of unrestrained vigilante rage over suspected crime accomplice ‘presents an opportunity for reflection and correction’

* Leadership is not tested when things are calm, it is tested in moments of pressure and frustration. That is when restraint matters most

* The people of Blantyre deserve leadership that protects both their safety and their rights. Fighting crime is necessary, but it must be done the right way, through the law, not above it

* Because in the end, true justice is not only about dealing with wrongdoing, but also about upholding dignity, fairness, and accountability for all

By Duncan Mlanjira

Blantyre City Mayor, Councillor Jomo Osman’s vigilante action, captured in a video clip that was broadcast on the Mayor’s Facebook page and went viral on the rest of social media platforms — in which he “physically and verbally assaulting a woman accused of buying stolen goods” — has been strongly condemned by the public including the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

While joining the condemnations, social ills commentator, Chepe Gattüso Kazembe, described the Mayor’s actions as stemming from personal vigilante rage over the suspected crime accomplice — but he observed that “this moment presents an opportunity for reflection and correction”.

Entitled; ‘When Leadership Crosses the Line’, Kazembe says the incident “has sparked strong public reaction, and for good reason. While the intention to fight crime and bring order to our city is appreciated, the manner in which this was handled raises serious concerns about leadership, judgment, and respect for the law.”

Kazembe further observes that the Mayor’s slapping of the woman suspected of buying stolen goods “is not speculation, it is visible, an undeniable evidence — that makes the situation even more troubling”.

“It is deeply unfortunate that a leader in such a position could act in this way, especially knowing that his actions were being recorded. One would expect a moment of restraint, a pause to think twice, but that did not happen.

“Even more concerning, this is not an isolated incident. Another video from the past also captured [Jomo Osman before he became] the Mayor physically confronting a young man for wearing an MCPattire.

“When such actions begin to form a pattern, they raise serious questions about consistency in judgment and respect for citizens’ rights.

“As citizens, we look to our leaders not only for action, but for example. Leadership requires discipline, self-control, and respect for the institutions that govern us. In Malawi, handling suspects is the responsibility of trained law enforcement, and determining guilt is the role of the courts, not political office bearers.

“Taking matters into one’s own hands, especially through physical force, undermines the rule of law and sends the wrong message to the public. It suggests that authority can replace due process, which is a dangerous path for any society.

“At the same time, it is important to acknowledge the Mayor’s apparent commitment to addressing crime in the city. Blantyre faces real challenges, and citizens want to see results. But results must be achieved within the boundaries of the law. Discipline not force, is what defines strong leadership.”

Thus, Kazembe describes the moment as an opportunity for reflection and correction and in order “to rebuild public trust”, he suggests the following important steps to take:

* a clear and sincere public apology from the Mayor; acceptance of responsibility for the actions taken; a firm commitment to uphold the law at all times; and closer coordination with law enforcement agencies in handling such matters.

“Leadership is not tested when things are calm, it is tested in moments of pressure and frustration. That is when restraint matters most,” concludes Kazembe. “The people of Blantyre deserve leadership that protects both their safety and their rights.

“Fighting crime is necessary, but it must be done the right way, through the law, not above it. Because in the end, true justice is not only about dealing with wrongdoing, but also about upholding dignity, fairness, and accountability for all.”

Meanwhile, in its public statement issued today, May 2 by chairperson, Chikondi Chijozi, the MHRC appeals to “all leaders across Malawi, at every level of government and in public life, to uphold the dignity and safety of all citizens, particularly women and children, who continue to bear a disproportionate burden of gender-based violence in our society”.

She indicated that the MHRC “will continue to monitor this matter closely and will not rest until justice is done”, emphasising that “the Commission equally stands with the men who were allegedly assaulted in this incident: Violence against any person, man or woman, is never justified and will never be tolerated.”

“These acts are not only criminal but also a grave violation of the fundamental human rights and dignity to which every Malawian citizen is entitled, regardless of their circumstances.

“As the Commission, we are the designated custodians of the Gender Equality Act, and it is both our mandate and our solemn duty to speak out unequivocally whenever that law is violated.

“The Gender Equality Act exists precisely to protect women and girls from violence, not only from harm and abuse. No accusation, however serious, grants any individual the right to take the law into their own hands and inflict physical harm on another individual.

“The rule of law must be respected, and justice must be pursued through lawful and constitutional means, not through vigilantism or brutality. What makes this incident particularly grievous is the perpetrator’s position.

“Mr. Jomo Osman, as Mayor of Blantyre City and chairperson of Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA), is a public servant entrusted with the welfare and safety of the very citizens he has sworn to serve.

“His position does not place him above the law; it demands a higher standard of conduct. When a leader raises his hand against a woman in public, he not only harms her body; he erodes public trust, undermines the rule of law, and sends a deeply dangerous message that power can be used to abuse the vulnerable.

“The Commission categorically rejects that message,” says Chijozi, while also indicating deep concern that the video, “broadcast publicly and live on the Mayor’s Facebook page, shows underaged persons witnessing the alleged assaults”.

“Exposing children to scenes of violence is harmful to their psychological wellbeing and development, and the Commission condemns this aspect of the incident in the strongest possible terms.

“We call upon the relevant law enforcement authorities to act swiftly, decisively, and without fear or favour to investigate this matter and ensure that Mr Osman is fully accountable for his actions.”