Sports Council pledges to enhance coordination and alignment to improve matchday planning, communication and execution

* As it also apologises to sponsors FDH Bank for the controversy that led to the abandonment of the opening FDH Bank Premiership launch match between Mighty Wanderers and Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium two weeks ago

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi National Council of Sports has rubbed in the apologies by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (SULOM), which were separately extended to the FDH Bank Plc following the controversy that led to the abandonment of the opening FDH Bank Premiership launch match between Mighty Wanderers and Karonga United two weeks ago.

In a statement, Board chairperson, Jim Kalua says the Sports Council “will personally ensure enhanced coordination and alignment between FAM and SULOM to focus on improving matchday planning, communication and execution to safeguard the integrity and reputation of the league”.

The country’s mother sport’s governing body emphasises that the shortcomings during “what should have been a flagship fixture showcasing the highest standards of Malawian football…fell below the level of organisation and professionalism expected of a competition of this stature”.

“As the body mandated to provide oversight and strategic direction for sport in Malawi, the Council takes these matters seriously and has since engaged relevant stakeholders to establish the root causes and implement corrective measures.”

The Sports Council chair further assures that it will convene a physical engagement involving FDH Bank management, alongside FAM and SULOM leadership “to collectively address the concerns raised and agree on strengthened operational frameworks going forward”.

“The Council values the continued partnership and support of FDH Bank, whose contribution to the growth of football and other sporting activities in Malawi remains vital

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that the FDH Bank Premiership reflects excellence, professionalism and pride for all Malawians.”

Following the impasse that SULOM and FAM created when the mother football governing body vehemently declined that the closed-Kamuzu-Stadium-should-exclusively-host-the-FDH-Bank-Premiership-launch-match, FDH Bank announced the suspension of the Premiership at K5 billion; Malawi national football team (K1 billion); FDH Bank Netball Premiership (K1.2 billion); Malawi Schools Sports Association (K360 million); primary schools’ Mayor’s Trophy (K22 million) — a total of K7.582 billion.

This decision led to FAM holding an emergency press conference to apologise to the sponsors, while in the same breath sticking to its guns that it was just applying club licencing rules as regards to safety of football venues is concerned.

However, football analysts observed that the-standoff-was-more-than-just-a-cancelled- game, but a clear reflection of deeper structural issues in Malawian football.

Mid last month, Ministry of Sports, including Ministry of Local Government, censured FAM-for-disrespecting-Lilongwe-City-Mayor-when-security-roughly-pushed-the-City-Father-from-reaching-the-trophy-presentation-after-the-NBS-Bank-Charity-Shield-2026, saying he was not properly dressed.