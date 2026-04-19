FAM apologises to Lilongwe City Mayor for being disrespected by security at NBS Bank Charity Shield 2026 trophy presentation

The Mayor captured after the embarrassment

* While the ceremony was conducted in good faith and in celebration of the occasion, we acknowledge that the outcome fell short of the standards expected and may have cause unintended discomfort. For this, we are truly sorry

* As NBS Bank distances itself from the incident maintaining that its role in the Charity Shield is that of a sponsor and every delivery, including programme coordination, protocol arrangements and security management, is undertaken by FAM

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has adhered to the order by the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture to issue a formal apology to Lilongwe City Mayor, Councillor Alex Banda, who was disrespected yesterday by being roughly pushed away by security personnel from reaching the podium for the trophy presentation of the NBS Bank Charity Shield 2026 at Bingu National Stadium in the City Father’s own domain.

Meanwhile, NBS Bank Plc has distanced itself from the incident, maintaining that its role in the Charity Shield “is that of a sponsor” and that “every delivery, including programme coordination, protocol arrangements and security management, is undertaken by the organisers and relevant authorities under FAM and FIFA guidelines”.

In a statement, FAM indicates that “the matter arose from a protocol oversight at the operational level during on-the-ground coordination and was not in any way related to [NBS Bank as] event sponsor”.

FAM thus issues its “sincere and unreserved apologies “ to the Lilongwe City Mayor, the City Council and the general public for the incident, saying: “While the ceremony was conducted in good faith and in celebration of the occasion, we acknowledge that the outcome fell short of the standards expected and may have cause unintended discomfort.

“For this, we are truly sorry,” says FAM, while not indicating whether the Mayor was officially invited to the match taking place in his jurisdiction and to present the trophy — only saying it “holds in the highest regard the office of the Mayor…remain committed to upholding the respect, dignity and decorum that such offices deserve at all times”.

FAM indicates further that it “is engaging internally and with relevant stakeholders to fully review the sequence of events and to ensure that appropriate corrective measures are put in place to prevent any recurrence”.

The association rubs it in by saying it deeply values its “strong and collaborative relationship” with the government, Lilongwe City Council and all stakeholders, emphasising that it is “committed to working together in advancing football in a manner that reflects unity, respect and professionalism” — while undertaking to “strive to continuously improve the organisation of its football competitions and ceremonies”.

In its own statement before FAM’s official apology was issued, NBS Bank Plc took note of condemnation made by the country’s supreme sports governing body, the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture, saying it “regrets the incident and the distress caused to the Mayor” while also extending its “respect to all officers and individuals affected” by the overzealous actions of FAM’s security personnel.

The Mayor was pushed away from reaching the podium for allegedly that he was not invited and was not dressed according to the event.

NBS Bank said in the statement: “We value and enjoy a strong partnership with the Lilongwe City Council and remain committed to maintaining and strengthening this partnership.”

The Bank, whose branches are spread across the country, maintains that “at no point were NBS Bank personnel involved in any security-related action, or in the removal or rejection of any individual from the stage or procession area”.

It further emphasises that it takes this matter “seriously and remains committed to ensuring that all engagements under its sponsorship reflect the highest standards of respect, professionalism, and national pride”.

NBS Bank indicates that it is engaging FAM and other relevant stakeholders “to understand the sequence of events and to support reflection on protocol arrangements for future editions”.

“We will rely on verified facts as confirmed through the relevant institutional engagements and will avoid speculation while this process is ongoing. NBS Bank remains committed to supporting national sport through partnerships that reflect professionalism, coordination and shared national pride.”

The sponsors also emphasise that the Charity Shield, initiated in 2016, “remains an important national sporting platform intended to promote unity, social impact and sporting excellence, underpinned by respect and orderly conduct”.

“We recognise and commend the excellent standard of football displayed by the participating teams…and trust that the incident does not detract from the strong performances and effort demonstrated throughout the competition.

“The Charity Shield is not only a celebration of football excellence but also a platform for driving meaningful social impact,” emphasises the Bank of the event whose proceeds will support the Green Girls Boarding Initiative, “a transformative project being implemented in partnership with Plan International Malawi at Emvuyeni Community Day Secondary School in Mzimba”.

FAM’s contempt of protocol by disrespecting the Lilongwe City Mayor, has been received with great condemnation from the public while Secretary to the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture, Jameson Ndalama, described the incident as “highly unprofessional and unacceptable; a serious breach of protocol”, emphasising that “respect for public officials is paramount”.

The Ministry stressed that it does not tolerate such misconduct and thus ordered FAM to issue a formal apology to the Mayor, present a detailed report on the incident within 48 hours from yesterday, April 18, and to take disciplinary action against the people involved in the incident.

The Charity Shield was won-by-Mighty-Wanderers-for-the-first-time-and-after-four-attempts, by beating archrivals and seven-time champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — who denied them the title three times in 2016, 2019 and 2023.