Karonga’s coal mining company CMG penalised K14.5 million by MEPA for six environmental violations

* Water pollution and uncontrolled discharge of effluent, absence of a waste management plan, failure to have an environmental and social management Plan

* Operating a loading bay without approval, poor site design and engineering controls, and absence of safety and emergency systems

By George Mponda, MANA

Karonga-based Coal and Minerals Group (CMG), which was discovered blatantly discharging untreated coal waste into Kasantha and Changwina rivers, has been imposed with a total of K14.5 million as administrative penalties by Malawi Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) for six environmental violations.

The multiple environmental violations at its mining site are water pollution and uncontrolled discharge of effluent (imposed with K5 million fine); absence of a waste management plan (K2 million); failure to have an environmental & social management plan (K1.5 million); operating a loading bay without approval (K2 million); poor site design & engineering controls (K3 million); and K1 million for absence of safety & emergency systems.

According to an Environmental Protection Order — issued under Section 72 of the Environmental Management Act No. 19 of 2017 — the penalties were authorised by MEPA Director General, Wilfred Kadewa, and signed on April 15, 2026, following an inspection conducted on April 6, 2026.

The inspection established that the company was in breach of environmental management requirements, including water pollution and uncontrolled discharge of effluent into watercourses, which was described as brownish, odorous and acidic, posing risks of acid mine drainage and river pollution.

As part of corrective actions, MEPA has ordered CMG Group Limited to immediately cease its uncontrolled discharge of effluent and install treatment facilities to ensure discharges meet required standards.

The company has also been directed to submit water quality test results within 30 days and eliminate all pathways allowing pollutants to enter natural water courses.

MEPA has also given the company seven days to make written representations or seek clarification on the penalties — after which, the company will be required to pay the full administrative penalty within 14 days.

The red flags of the company’s environmental violations were amplified by Karonga and Chitipa Paramount Chief Kyungu, who personally threatened to close the coal mine as it was a serious risk to lives of the members of the sorrounding communities.

Prompted by a video clip that went viral on social media allegedly showing Kasantha River was contaminated with discharge of coal effluent, Paramount Chief Kyungu toured the site in the area of Senior Chief Kilupula early this month, alongside officials from MEPA, National Water Resources Authority (NWRA), Karonga District Council and the Department of Mines.

Paramount Chief warned that decisive action would be taken if the mine failed to urgently address the situation, while lamenting that mining activities in Karonga are benefiting investors at the expense of local communities, citing lack of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“There are no meaningful development initiatives to show for these mining activities,” he had said. “We do not have good schools, neither proper roads and now our rivers are contaminated. This is unacceptable.”

At the site, NWRA inspector, Wennie Bango indicated that preliminary findings were that operations at the mine were indeed contributing to serious water pollution, adding that the mine’s loading bay located close to Changwina River, was contaminating groundwater with toxic acids.

He added that coal residues were being washed from at the extraction site into Kasantha River through multiple gullies and NWRA inspection also established that CMG did not have a permit to discharge untreated water into any river.

“This is against the Water Resources Act, which also requires that any spillage be reported within 12 hours,” Bango reported during the inspection.

Following the inspection, Mining & Minerals Regulatory Authority (MMRA) ordered the immediate suspension of CMG’s mining operations for contravening the district’s Medium-Scale Mining Licence.

According to a suspension order signed by, MMRA Director General, Mphatso Chikoti on April 8, failure to comply to the closure constituted a serious offence liable for a fine of K30 million and an additional K1 million for each day of default, as well as imprisonment for up to 10 years — while demanding a progress report from the company by April 16, 2026.

During Paramount Chief Kyungu’s tour of the site, Karonga District Commissioner, Willard Mwambo, while expressing concern over the situation, went further to caution traditional leaders and government officers against corrupt practices, emphasising that such actions compromise public safety.

“Let us not put the lives of people at risk because of personal gain.We must remain professional and protect the interests of the community,” said the DC, who also faulted mining companies for failing to invest in community development.

“You can see the poor state of schools, roads and other infrastructure in areas where these companies operate — this clearly shows lack of CSR,” he said, while emphasising that the Council’s actions were not driven by personal grievances but by its mandate to safeguard the welfare of Karonga residents.—Edited by Maravi Express

