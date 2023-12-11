Police CCTV cameras set to be live for Blantyre CBD in 3 weeks time; As CDHIB invests K2m towards its completion

CDHIB’s Ivy Kwatiwani presents the cheque to Superintendent Jackson Silungwe

* Building owners in various hot crime spots have been engaged where they are mounting the cameras

* Starts with 14 cameras around hot crime spots but aims to procure more than 50 cameras

* CDHIB is committed to supporting partnerships and investing in initiatives that provide national development agenda

By Duncan Mlanjira

Blantyre Police has assured the public that the closed circuit TV (CCTV) camera system it has been developing will be rolled out in less than three weeks in Blantyre City’s central business district (CBD).

This was assured on Monday by Superintendent Jackson Silungwe, Blantyre Police Station’s Senior Traffic Officer when CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) supported the all-important project with K2 million in recognition of the initiative towards the provision of secure and safe environment for the city’s citizenry.

Silungwe said they have already engaged with building owners in various hot crime spots where they are mounting the cameras and that all arrangements are at “very advanced stages”.

He added that they are starting with 14 cameras around hot crime spots but aims to procure more than 50 cameras so that the whole CBD can be on camera so that every activity can be monitored properly.

Thus Superintendent Silungwe applauded the support from CDHIB and other stakeholders in the city’s business industry who also offered some financial assistance, saying: “Through working together in dealing with crime challenges, we will be able to meet all the public demands in as far as security is concerned.

“Banks and any other business offices must operate without any fear of criminals. We want to see to it that traffics congestions are well managed so that people are able to travel freely without any challenges and undue delay.

“We believe that a well-managed security is the back bone for the national economy,” he said, while emphasizing that through working together like what CDHIB and other stakeholders have done they will be managing crime, traffic congestions and road accidents while advancing stronger economic activities.

“I am really happy to inform you that among all well-wishers we reached out to for this initiative, CDH Investment Bank has been among the few stakeholders to respond within a short period.

“This is the reason we are so much appreciative to the management of CDH Investment Bank for this great gesture which symbolises the passion you have in working with the Malawi Police Service in crime and traffic management.

“Our is that by putting up these cameras, robbery cases that were rampant previously will easily be managed and we want to see to it that the crime which comes with street connected children are well taken care of so that people are able to do their businesses day and night without any fear of being attacked.

“May God bless CDHIB for your growth in the banking industry and for the goodness of us all and we hope and believe that you will not get tired of assisting the police as we will keep knocking at your doors for more and more support.”

On their part, Chief Human Capital & Development Officer, Ivy Kwatiwani said CDHIB is committed to supporting partnerships and investing in initiatives that provide national development agenda, adding that they “appreciate the role the Malawi Police Service is mandated to provide for the protection of public safely and rights of the persons in Malawi — according to the prescriptions on our constitution”.

“Malawi Police Service, through Blantyre Police Station in particular, help create a safe and secure Malawi for individuals and businesses community working in Blantyre.

“We were delighted to hear that the police service intends to enhance security in our beautiful city by procuring and installing CCTV cameras for the city,” she said, adding that CDHIB appreciates the commendable job Blantyre Police Station team play in making the cities safe and “they have always been a great partner for the bank”.

“We applaud them in their drive to enhance their service delivery to the city and ultimately the nation. As a responsible corporate citizen, CDH Investment Bank is proud to partner with Blantyre Police Station this festive season to ensure our city is safe and secure.

“December is always a busy month with the various festivities that take place and there is a need for enhanced security. We have heard stories of misconduct taking place in town in various locations such and even at the robots at the intersection of Independence Drive and Victoria Avenue, near our offices and felt compelled to support making Blantyre City more secure.”

“We trust that our support of the CCTV drive will help the police to reduce robbery and other criminal cases by the intended 60%. We are committed to helping businesses grow and we believe our support to the initiative will help Malawi to grow through enhanced safety and security of the citizens and businesses.

“This will ultimately support our collective efforts as a nation for sustainable economic growth,” she said, while wishing Blantyre Police Station continued success in fulfilling their mandate.

Other stakeholders who have assisted towards the CCTV initiative include First Capital Bank (FCB) with an investment of K3 million; NICO Group who provided cameras worth K7 million and FDH Bank Plc, who supported with K3 million.

Last year, Limbe Police Station rolled its CCTV security system cameras in Limbe to track criminal activity as the Malawi Police Service is on the drive to embrace technology to counter criminal sophistication and ensure police visibility and accuracy of evidence in courts.