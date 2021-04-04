UNICEF donates four boat ambulances promote vaccination among children in hard-to-reach areas

Test ride in a 15-seater boat ambulance

Zenak Matekenya, MANA

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda on Wednesday received a donation of four boat ambulance from UNICEF worth over K350 million to promote vaccination among children in hard to reach areas along the lakeshore districts of Likoma, Mangochi, Rumphi and Nkhata Bay.

UNICEF Malawi’s chief of health Dr. Tdamte presented the donation to the Health Minister.

In Saturday’s COVID-19 situation report, the presidential taskforce indicated that cumulatively 157,581 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in the country since its roll out by President Lazarus Chakwera on March 11 of which 2,780 people got their jab in the past 24 hours of that day.

Health Minister Kandodo Chiponda also informed the public that the COVID-19 vaccination services are available during this Easter holidays in all Government and CHAM facilities.

She also reported that Lilongwe residents can access additional vaccination services at Gateway Mall and Game Complex that will remain open the entire Easter holiday and that for any questions or clarifications, the public can call toll free number 929.

She also reminded the public that country reported its first three COVID-19 cases on April 2 last year, the cumulative figure is currently at 33,647, including 1,120 deaths at case fatality rate of 3.33%.

The total number of active cases was at 1,800 as of Saturday while cumulatively, 30,593 cases have now recovered at a recovery rate of 90.9%.

On Saturday, there were eight new COVID-19 cases, 103 new recoveries and one new related death from Blantyre District.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira (photographs by Zenak Matekenya)