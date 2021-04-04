Malawian fans applaud SA club Baroka for allowing Gerald Phiri Jnr to train in Flames jersey

Gerald during Baroka’s training session soon after returning from Malawi

* That’s great — Baroka FC has wise management, I salute them

* From now on I’ve made my commitment to be Baroka substitute supporter

Maravi Express

Malawians fans have been impressed with the decision by Gerald Phiri Jnr’s South African Premier Soccer League club Baroka FC to allow the midfielder to train in a Flames jersey as tribute for being part of the squad that qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This is despite that South Africa’s Bafana Bafana failed to qualify the the finals that will be held In Cameroun.

In his comment on a Facebook post that Football Association of Malawi (FAM), George Chiusiwa said this was an honourable gesture by Baroka FC while Martin Nalitsiro applauded the club, saying it has “wise management and I salute them”.

Sagra Samson said: “From now on I’ve made my commitment to be Baroka substitute supporter — you guys are superb. It’s not many, apart from ourselves, who look at this as a big achievement.

“Thanks for joining our celebration Baroka,” he said to which Ken Chinangwa said “recognition is more valuable than money”.

Ssebaggala Ronald Douglas — “ with love from Uganda” congratulated the Flames for qualifying to their third AFCON and he couldn’t imagined what it would be if Malawi would ever qualify for the FIFA World Cup.