Ntcheu Police pleads with wildlife authorities to consider sensitising them on smuggling of pangolins

Pangolin, the protected species of mammals

By Collings Kalivute, MANA

Police in Ntcheu have described lack of knowledge concerning protected animals like pangolin as a major challenge affecting the fight of the illegal trafficking of this mammal.

In an interview on Friday, Ntcheu Police spokesperson, Inspector Hastings Chigalu said despite the district sharing the border with Mozambique where pangolins are reported to be smuggled to, the officers in the district do not have knowledge concerning pangolin — making the fight of illegal trafficking of the mammal difficult.

Chigalu said there was need for the authorities of wildlife in the country to consider equipping the officers in the district with information concerning pangolin, saying it would help them to intensify security in roadblocks — hence contributing to the fight of illegal trafficking of the protected animals.

“For the past two years, the district has not registered any case concerning the illegal trafficking of pangolin but this does not mean that they do not pass through our district but it is because officers here do not have knowledge concerning the mammal.

“We are appealing to the authorities responsible for that to consider imparting us with necessary knowledge to help in ending the vice,” he said.

Environmental activist, Mathews Malata said there was indeed a knowledge gap on protected natural resources amongst the police officers in the country, hence need for the sensitization campaign.

He commended all the stakeholders that are working hand in hand with the department of wildlife in making sure that pangolins and other protected animals are being protected.

“Some police officers were trained on protected animals but it is very unfortunate that they did not impart the knowledge gained to other officers in other districts.

“The Police — especially those that shares boarders with other countries — are supposed to be aware of the protected animals,” Malata said.

For the past two years, Malawi has registered an increase in terms of people hunting pangolins as it is said to be on high demand in Asian countries.