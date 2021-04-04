Police dangle K1m reward for information leading to recovery of abducted baby with albinism in Chikwawa

National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police James Kadadzera

* Toll free hotline number +265 (0)887 397 393

By Steve Chirombo, MANA

The Malawi Police Services has pledged a K1 million reward to any person giving information to whereabouts of a 20-month-old baby girl with albinism who was abducted recently in Chikwawa on March 26, 2021 at Tulusida Village at Senior Chief’s area.

The baby girl is believed to have been abducted from her parents home where she was sleeping with her mother.

National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police James Kadadzera deplored the abduction of the baby during a joint sensitization meeting the police had with Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) on abduction of people with albinism.

The meeting was held for the communities of Group Villagehead (GVH) Mphonde at Ngabu in Chikwawa where they were provided a hotline number +265 (0)887 397 393 for the people to inform the police on possible leads to the whereabout of the baby girl as police continues investigating the matter.

Kadadzera said it was sad that abduction and other forms of violence against people with albinism continue despite police efforts to deal with the crime as up to date nobody has established a market where body parts of persons with albinism are sold.

“These are mere myths and it’s all tricky, it is theft of highest order and please do not be deceived — instead report these to any trusted official close to you,” he said.

He called on the communities to ensure protection of people with albinism, the elderly and other marginalized people in the community.

CHRR executive director, Mike Kayiyatsa said the abduction of the baby was inhuman and the Centre was prompted to address the people in Chikwawa to sensitise them on the seriousness of this crime.

“We share the pain that the mother is experiencing and we thought it necessary to arrange this meeting,” he said, adding that Malawians should understand that every person deserves to live.

He appealed to Malawians to provide protection to all people with albinism against all of abuse in their respective homes.

“Let’s all take up a responsibility of ensuring that people with albinism are safe,” he said, adding that CHRR would ensure that persons living with albinism are protected from all forms of abuse.

Coordinator for Chikwawa District National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust, Joseph Chamambala said there was need to strengthen community level security structures to ensure total security of people with albinism.

He said it was unfortunate that Chikwawa continue registering increased cases of violence against people with albinism despite efforts to deal with the acts.

Meanwhile, Police in Chikwawa have arrested three people in connection with the abduction of another baby girl at Ngabu.