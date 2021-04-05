MEC to embark on a comprehensive review of constituency and ward boundaries

Malawi’s constituency map

* As it is mandated by Constitution to do after every five years

* Last comprehensive review was conducted 13 years ago

* To be reviewed with political party leaders and other stakeholders

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to embark on a comprehensive constituency and ward boundaries review beginning April, 2021 as mandated by the Republic’s Constitution.

The Commission is mandated to review the constituency and ward boundaries every five years but the last exercise was done some 13 years ago — 1998.

In a statement from Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika, announces that MEC will be holding consultation meetings with political party presidents, secretaries general, directors of elections and other executive members to present its work plan and possible scenario using the National Statistical Office projections on eligible voter population as required by the law.

The Commission has also plans to engage with various stakeholders like Parliament, civil society organisations, academia, development partners, government departments and agencies, traditional leaders, the media and the general public.

The schedule of the meetings for political leaders — all to be held in Lilongwe — will start first with Malawi Congress Party on Tuesday, April 6; UTM Party (April 7); Democratic Progressive Party (April 8); People’s Party (April 9); United Democratic Front (April 13); and Alliance For Democracy (April 14).

April 16 is reserved for Democratic Federal Alliance; Democratic People’s Congress; Freedom Party; Mafunde Party; Mbakuwaku Movement for Development; National Salvation Front; New Republican Party; Peoples Progressive Movement.

On the same day it also involves People’s Transformation Party; Tikonze Peoples Movement; Umodzi Party; United Independence Party; and United Transformation Party.

MEC says attendance to these meetings is by invitation and assures the general public that this “will be a very transparent process and stakeholders will be informed of every step being taken”.

On March 30, MEC conducted by-elections in seven constituencies and two wards whose results are:

* Karonga North West: Felix Katwaff Kaira (UTM) — beating 7 other candidates;

* Ntchisi North: Arnold William Kadzanja (MCP) — beating 2 other candidates;

* Lilongwe Msinja South: Francis Chikumbutso Belekanyama (MCP) — beating 4 other candidates;

* Zomba Changalume: Bizwick Million (independent) — beating 9 other candidates;

* Chikwawa East: Rodrick Samu Khumbanyiwa (UDF) — beating 5 other candidates;

* Nsanje North: Enock Masautso Chizuzu (MCP) — beating 2 other candidates;

* Nsanje Central: Kafandikhale Mandevana (MCP) — beating 3 other candidates;

* Liviridzi Ward in Balaka: Lucius Elia (DPP) — beating 6 other candidates;

* Chitakale Ward in Mulanje: Richard Fanuel Mulingqno (DPP) — beating 2 other candidates

The by-elections were held following vacancies that fell through deaths from COVID-19 related deaths in four constituencies and the two wards — Karonga North West; Ntchisi North; Lilongwe Msinja South; Zomba Changalume and Liviridzi and Chitakale Wards.

The other three constituencies — Chikwawa East; Nsanje North and Nsanje Central — fell vacant because of a court ruling on February 3, 2021 that nullified the 2019 Parliamentary election results and ordered fresh elections be held within 60 days.