Sunseed Oil, Optichem Fertilizers to fly out Malawi’s top golf pros for Kenya Safari Tours

* The two expected to fly out on January 26 and return February 25

By Duncan Mlanjira

Sunseed Oil and Optichem Fertilizers have provided air tickets for two of Malawi’s top professional golfers, Paul Chidale and Victor Kachepatsonga to fly out to Kenya on January 25 for Safari Tours.

A statement from Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW) says the two have already missed the first Tour that was played from January 13 due to lack of sponsorship.

They will now join the other Tours that start from January 30 scheduled first in Mombasa at Nyali Golf & Country Club, followed by the next from February 6 at Muthaiga Golf Club and the final one on February 20 at Karen Golf Club.

“We are very grateful of the support from Sunseed Oil and Optichem Fertilizers in proving the air tickets but the players are still appealing to wellwishers and the corporate world for their upkeep sponsorships for the four weeks they will be in Kenya,” said PGAMW in the statement.

In October last year, Sunseed Oil, Seedco and NBS Bank also provided air tickets for Chidale to play in two Kenya Safari Tours. Sunseed Oil has provided the return air tickets, Seedco donated US$400 with NBS Bank providing US$1,500 as upkeep money.

In November last year, Chidale lived up to the expectations that he is rising higher as the country’s top pro when he clinched the three-day pro category of the SeedCo Lilongwe Open.

Amongst the foreign pros that contested included Irvin Mazibuko, former champion of one of South Africa’s prestigious pro tournament, the Sunshine Tour.

Following his excellent performance in the SeedCo Lilongwe Open, Chidale was specially invited to participate in Zambia’s Suscon invitational pro golf played at Bonanza Golf Course in Lusaka, Zambia.

Chidale had led the field of the top notch pros for two days but settled for third position on the third day, having been dislodged by Zambia’s top pro Madaliso Muthiya.