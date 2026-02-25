Scorchers’ 8-1 win over Lesotho didn’t count for consideration of best runners-up for COSAFA Women’s Championship semifinal slot

* Zimbabwe through to semifinals as they earn four points to qualify alongside with defending champions Zambia and hosts South Africa

* Madagascar will need just a draw against Mozambique in 3-team Group C this afternoon to progress

By Duncan Mlanjira

According to the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2026 rules’ calculation for the best runners-up to qualify for the semifinals, the matches against the bottom side in Groups A and B were removed, which left Zimbabwe with four points in Group A and Malawi Scorchers with three.

It means the Scorchers’ 8-1 win, the biggest victory at this edition so far, was not considered and bow out of the tournament after beating Angola 1-0 while South Africa and Zimbabwe qualified for the semis.

Zimbabwe defeated Botswana 1-0 in their last Group B clash to date South Africa, who drew 1-1 with Lesotho while defending champions beat eSwatini 2-1 to claim their place in the last four.

South Africa will face Zimbabwe in the semis, with Zambia to meet the winners of Group C between which will be determined Mozambique and Madagascar to be played this afternoon.

Madagascar will need just a draw against Mozambique to progress, but a win for Mozambique will see all three sides on three points while a 1-0 win for Mozambique would in fact see second-placed Namibia advancing.

The Scorchers lone goal was from Ireen Khumalo through a spectacular 40-yard free kick. At least, the Scorchers come out with heads high as they have reigned supreme over Angola, whom they beat in the Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) 2026 qualifiers in October.

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership’s Golden Boot winner, Deborah Henry, comes back having recorded personal history by scoring a hat-trick in her second international appearance in the 8-1 win over Lesotho.

She came in as an 84th minute substitute in her 0-2 loss to South Africa and made full appearances against Lesotho and Angola. Along with team-mate Ireen Khumalo and Lesotho’s Makhotso Moalosi, Deborah has three goals to her name at the tournament.

From 14 matches played, 34 goals were scored and at two goals apiece are Zimbabwe’s Rutendo Makore and eSwatini’s Nonjabuliso Mokgale, whose team have bowed out.

So the race for the Golden Boot for the remaining players to beat the three front runners are Zimbabwe’s Rutendo Makore at two goals and one each for Praynance Zvawanda (Zimbabwe), Leena Alweendo (Namibia), Susan Banda, Agness Musesa & Regina Chanda (Zambia), Bonolo Mokoma, Sibulele Holweni, Thorisho Mphelo, Nonhlanhla Mthandi & Gabriela Salgado (South Africa) and Madagascar’s Aimee Razanampiavy.

The Schorchers with one goal apiece are Vanessa Chikupila, Vitumbiko Mkandawire and Olivia Phikani. Against Angola, Ireen Khumalo was voted Player of the Match while Deborah earned the accolade against Lesotho.

The results and fixtures

Wednesday, February 18

Group A: Lesotho 1-3 Angola; South Africa 2-0 Malawi

Thursday, February 19

Group B: eSwatini 0-2 Zimbabwe; Zambia 3-0 Botswana

Friday, February 20

Group C: Mozambique 0-2 Namibia

Saturday, February 21

Group A: South Africa 2-0 Angola; Malawi 8-1 Lesotho

Sunday, February 22

Group B: Botswana 1-1 eSwatini; Zambia 0-0 Zimbabwe

Monday, February 23

Group C: Namibia 1-1 Madagascar

Tuesday, February 24

Group B: Zimbabwe 1-0 Botswana; Zambia 2-1 eSwatini

Group A: South Africa 1-1 Lesotho; Angola 0-1 Malawi

Today, February 25

Group C: Mozambique vs Madagascar (15h00)

Friday, February 27

Semi-finals: Zambia vs Winner Group C (12h00)

Semi-finals: South Africa vs Zimbabwe (15h00)

Sunday, March 1

* Third-place playoff (12h00)

* Final (15h00) @ New Peter Mokaba Stadium.