Mbilizi calls for agricultural produce value addition as 2026 tobacco market season opens

* Tobacco continues to play a central role in the country’s socio-economic development, with farmers remaining the backbone of the industry

* Despite efforts to diversify the economy, tobacco still contributes significantly to Malawi’s foreign exchange reserves

* As Tobacco Commission advises growers to advance their crop grading to attract good prices that will help them defray this year’s high cost of production

* Improved grading will also help Malawi outcompete other tobacco growing countries, making the country’s tobacco industry more sustainable

By Arthur Kaludzu, MANA

When officially opening the 2026 Tobacco Marketing Season in Lilongwe today, April 20, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation & Water Development, Roza Fatch Mbilizi described the produce as a pillar of Malawis economy and a key source of foreign exchange earnings.

Mbilizi said tobacco continues to play a central role in the country’s socio-economic development, with farmers remaining the backbone of the industry and thus called for increased investment in local processing and value addition.

“For too long, we have exported tobacco in raw or semi-processed form,” she said. “We must invest in value addition so that more benefits remain in Malawi,” she said.

On the part of the Tobacco Commission, vice-chairperson Ebbie Mathanda said the 2026 season — being held under the theme; ‘Driving National Growth Through a Responsive Tobacco Industry’ — is projected at 197 million kilogrammes against a demand of 190 million kilogrammes from buying companies.

She also said the Commission will hold meetings with Zambia to curb illegal cross-border trade of tobacco while Auction Holdings Limited Group Board chairperson, Dr. Ben Botolo said the company will ensure timely payments to farmers during the marketing season.

Meanwhile, ahead of the opening of the marketing season, the Tobacco Commission advised growers to advance their crop grading to attract good prices that will help them defray this year’s high cost of production — emphasising that “improved grading will also help Malawi outcompete other tobacco growing countries, making the country’s tobacco industry more sustainable”.

The Commission stressed on the need to prioritise quality to secure better prices amid a projected global oversupply and that they are closely monitoring compliance with contracts while promoting sustainable production in line with the Tobacco Industry Act.

This season, Malawi has eight buying companies, including Alliance One, Limbe Leaf, Premium Tobacco, Associated Central African Limited, African Tobacco and Nyasa Manufacturing Company participating in the market.

The opening of the Tobacco Marketing Season comes a few days after the Minister engaged buyers where they discussed the need for fair prices, better market rules, and stronger protection for farmers.

Mbilizi reported on her official Facebook account that “it is government’s responsibility to protect farmers and help improve their livelihoods”, while taking note that “it is concerning to see farmers not benefiting from tobacco”.

“This time, we want growers to actually earn from their hard work,” she said. “For many years, pricing — especially how different grades are valued — has been a major problem and has weakened the market.

“We will work to ensure better pricing so that farmers can make a reasonable profit. Last year, we had a problem with overproduction, this season, we will take clear steps to manage it — no tobacco from other countries will be allowed into the country until local farmers have sold their crop.”

She further assure the buyers that the market will be well regulated and that the Ministry “will also keep open and ongoing discussions to strengthen the industry for growers, buyers, and the government”.

Along with her Deputy, Thoko Tembo, Mbilizi held a meeting with Philip Morris International (PMI) on March 25, to what she reported as to advance efforts toward finalising regulatory frameworks that will support the tobacco industry.

“The tobacco industry plays a vital role in our economy,” she emphasised. “We are committed to creating an enabling environment that promotes its growth while ensuring long-term sustainability.

“However, the sector is currently facing challenges, including overproduction and market constraints. I would like to assure all farmers that the Government of Malawi is actively implementing measures to address these issues and stabilize the industry.

“One important strategy we are promoting is contract farming. This approach will help improve agricultural efficiency, strengthen farmer support systems, and ensure better returns for growers.”

She commended PMI for its continued partnership with Malawi — not only in the tobacco sector, but also in education and sanitation, particularly through programs that support girls’ education and health initiatives.

The PMI team was led by Chief Global Operations Officer, Scot Coutts, who described Malawi as a strategic market, saying the company has invested in promoting sustainable tobacco production while improving the livelihoods of Malawians.

The meeting came after PMI, through Pyxus Agriculture Limited, handed 40 tractors to entrepreneurs, who will rent them out to farmers to promote modern and efficient farming practices to boost agricultural productivity.

Andrew Coutts said at the handover event that the initiative aims to expand farmers’ access to tractors and support the adoption of modern farming methods.

Minister Mbilizi also announced that the government has also allocated adequate funding to Agricultural and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) to enable the timely opening of markets and the purchase of farm produce at fair prices that benefit farmers.

“As we promote modern farming and increase production, we want farmers to also benefit financially from their work,” she said.—Reporting by Arthur Kaludzu, Malawi News Agency (MANA); edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express