Standard Bank increases ATEM’s National Drama competition sponsorship to K35 million

The second season of the Standard Bank-sponsored Association for the Teaching of English in Malawi (ATEM) National Drama contest has roared back into action with an increased sponsorship package of K35 million from K20 million.

Standard Bank Plc is bankrolling ATEM under its ‘Joy of the Arts’ platform on which the bank empowers local artists engaged in theatre, dance, poetry, visual arts, ethnic & pop culture, and music.

Presenting this year’s sponsorship in Blantyre, Head of Marketing Tamanda Ng’ombe said the increased package underscores Standard Bank’s long-term commitment to harness Malawi’s creative industry, which in turn contributes to economic growth through job creation and innovation.

“In 2025, the country experienced something phenomenal following the success of our inaugural partnership with ATEM,” she said. “This year sees us continuing the journey to nurture English literature and drama through the national secondary school competition,” she said.

N’gombe said Standard Bank is proud to be associated with preserving ATEM’s legacy of being the foundation of English theatre development in Malawi, noting that the ATEM drama stage has produced a decorated list of outstanding personalities in various spheres of Malawian public life such as media, theatre, creative writing, academia, politics and corporate leadership.

“Through the ‘Joy of the Arts’ platform, we look forward to promoting ATEM’s strides in grooming young actors and to help them gain confidence, and pursue their creative aspirations to the fullest.”

She added that the ‘Joy of the Arts’ initiative was leaving an indelible mark in the development of the local arts scene as witnessed by the response from key events such as the UNIMA Arts Festival, Kumbali Live Concerts, Art & Crafts in the Park Exhibition, World Tourism Day Celebrations and the ATEM drama.

In his vote of thanks, ATEM president, Davie Mpaso said Standard Bank’s contribution has helped bring back order and stability to the ATEM secretariat in its work of promoting English as a language for communicating business and learning.

“We are of grateful Standard Bank because its contributions are helping us to strengthen organisation of the drama competition at the national level, as well as making prizes meaningful and motivating,” he said.

Mpaso added that Standard Bank’s support mirrors its visionary leadership and a deep belief in nurturing the next generation of confident communicators, responsible citizens, and transformative leaders.

“This year’s theme is; ‘Women at the Wheel: Driving Towards Inclusive Growth, Malawi 2063’, and through drama, learners will explore issues of gender equity, inclusion, and shared prosperity, fostering dialogue and reflection on how empowering women accelerates national transformation.

“By supporting a competition centred on this theme, Standard Bank Malawi is not only investing in education but also reinforcing the importance of inclusive growth and gender-responsive development”, he said.

The competition started on February 21 at Katoto Secondary School where Marymount and Nkhata Bay qualified for the national finals after beating 12 other schools representing the Northern Education Division.

It continues this Friday and throughout the weekend with the rest of the country’s education divisions battling it out at Chayamba Secondary School in Kasungu, Chichiri Secondary School in Blantyre, Kamuzu Institute for Youth in Lilongwe, Machinga and Mulanje Secondary Schools, respectively.

Lilongwe Girls Secondary School were the 2025 champions with their play; ‘A Tale of Shackled Voices’, who received K2 million cash prize.